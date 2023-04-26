Inaugural Rita & Rick Case Changemaker Award Presented at 2023 South Florida Heart Ball; CITY Furniture CEO & Wife Honored as Changemakers

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Ryan Case; recipients of the inaugural Rita and Rick Case Changemaker Award Deana Koenig and Andrew Koenig; President and CEO of Rick Case Automotive Group Rita Case; Raquel Case Travaline. Image credit: Downtown Photo.

AVENTURA, FL – In a rare move by a national organization to establish a perpetual recognition award, the American Heart Association (AHA) announced the inaugural Rita and Rick Case Changemaker Award during the 2023 Heart Ball held recently at the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa in Aventura, Florida.

Beginning this year, the award will be presented annually in perpetuity to someone who has made an impact, sets the tone, leads by example and inspires others to join the mission of the AHA. This is the first award of its kind in the AHA’s South Florida market.

Over the past decade, Rita and her late husband Rick Case have dedicated their time, leadership, support and creativity to help the AHA achieve goals and take the organization to new heights. Recognizing that lives can be changed through education, Rita and the Rick Case Automotive Group have donated the funds necessary to provide anytime school CPR kits and bring CPR awareness to under-resourced public schools in Broward County. In the last decade, the Cases also have laid the foundation for the annual Broward Heart Walk, going above and beyond with their support. Their generosity has enabled the AHA to give the gift of time back to so many families in the community.

“We are thrilled with the announcement of this award, which is so meaningful because it honors Rick and who he truly was, a changemaker who always wanted to make sure we were giving back and helping others,” Rita Case said.

The 2022-2023 Rita and Rick Case Changemaker Award was presented to Andrew and Deana Koenig, who have gone above and beyond, making bold contributions to drive equity health impact across Florida. Under Andrew’s leadership as CEO of CITY Furniture, the company became AHA’s Live Fierce South Florida sponsor, adopting clinics, pantries and community centers. In addition, CITY Furniture prioritizes employee health by providing them access to AHA’s Wellbeing Works Better program and works to ensure youth sports coaches, parents and athletes across Florida learn CPR.

“Congratulations to Andrew and Deana who are so deserving of our inaugural Changemaker Award for all that they do in our community,” Case added. “Donor support of programs and initiatives allow the American Heart Association to continue its mission of saving lives.”

According to the American Heart Association, cardiac arrest is a leading cause of death in the U.S. and about 90% of people who suffer out-of-hospital cardiac arrests die, which is why teaching lifesaving CPR skills is vital.



The Rita and Rick Case Changemaker Award. Image credit: Downtown Photo.

About The Rick Case Automotive Group

Founded in 1962, the Rick Case Automotive Group has been honored by Automotive News as the National All-Star Dealer and is one of the largest auto groups in America, offering Honda, Hyundai, Genesis, Ioniq, Volkswagen, Kia, Acura, Audi, Mazda, Maserati, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, Honda Motorcycles and E-Z-Go golf carts. Celebrating more than 60 years in business, the Rick Case Automotive Group has 14 dealerships in Florida and Georgia. Those dealerships are known for holding national sales records, consistently ranking among the top performers in markets they serve. Rick Case Automotive Group is headquartered at 14500 W. Sunrise Blvd. in Sunrise, Florida. For more information, visit www.RickCase.com.

About The American Heart Association

The American Heart Association is a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives. We are dedicated to ensuring equitable health in all communities. Through collaboration with numerous organizations, and powered by millions of volunteers, we fund innovative research, advocate for the public’s health and share lifesaving resources. The Dallas-based organization has been a leading source of health information for nearly a century. Connect with us on heart.org, Facebook, Twitter or by calling 1-800-AHA-USA1.