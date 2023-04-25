The Retreat Amenity Center in Reverie at TrailMark Now Open; State-of-the-Art Lifestyle Amenities In 55+ Community

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Reverie’s first homeowner, GreenPointe Developers, Dream Finders Homes, Basham & Lucas Design Group and Evergreen Lifestyles Management celebrate the grand opening of Reverie at TrailMark with a ceremonial ribbon cutting.

ST. AUGUSTINE, FL – GreenPointe Developers proudly announces the completion and opening of a new resort-style Amenity Center in Reverie at TrailMark, an age-restricted residential community located in TrailMark in the heart of St. Johns County.

“TrailMark is a top-selling master-planned community that strives to be on the cutting-edge of providing first-class amenities with the latest trends and features that buyers want in a lifestyle community,” said Mike Taylor, President of Lifestyle Construction, GreenPointe Developers. “We are proud to build a state-of-the-art amenity complex that has been inspired and designed for the growing 55+ active-adult population that’s seeking an active, healthy and engaged lifestyle at TrailMark.”

TrailMark’s exclusive 55+ community, Reverie at TrailMark by Dream Finders Homes, offers its residents a unique lifestyle with new connections and plentiful activities. Thanks to Basham & Lucas Design Group, England-Thims & Miller, Inc. (ETM), Micamy Design Studio, Carlton Construction, and Dream Finders Homes, the Amenity Center in Reverie at TrailMark is unrivaled in its thoughtful design and purpose.

“Dream Finders Homes is proud to offer our home buyers low-maintenance homes surrounded by social, recreational, wellness and fitness amenities that encourage an active lifestyle,” said David Smith, Dream Finders Homes Division President. “Our gated, 55+ neighborhood features an intimate ambiance, spectacular private amenities and full access to TrailMark’s impressive menu of nature-inspired activities and amenities. We offer the best in 55+ living at Reverie at TrailMark.”

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



The gated enclave’s private amenities are reserved for the exclusive use of Reverie residents and their guests. The Retreat at Reverie is a comprehensive amenity center designed in Low Country style featuring a 4,600-square-foot lakeside clubhouse overlooking a pristine lake and a sparkling zero-entry pool with lap lanes and heated spa. Play a game of pickleball on one of six lighted tournament-class courts or enjoy a game of Bocce ball along the event lawn. Workout warriors can get their hearts pumping in the fully equipped fitness and aerobics center. There are numerous outdoor and indoor spaces for relaxing and socializing. The Tavern includes a bar and catering kitchen for community events. A program and lifestyle director will bring the amenity spaces to life with engaging social events, clubs, activities and more. Reverie at TrailMark’s amenities include an open-air Bier Garten and several bark parks for the four-legged family members. Residents also enjoy all of the expansive amenities offered throughout TrailMark including more than 10 miles of scenic trails winding through lively neighborhoods.

The state-of-the-art lifestyle amenities are now open at Reverie at TrailMark, a 55+ active adult community in St. Johns County.

Dream Finders Homes is the exclusive builder in Reverie at TrailMark. Homes showcase modern low country style with open floor plans, wonderful outdoor living spaces and features and options to accommodate every lifestyle. Ranging in size from 1,497 square feet to 3,077 square feet of living space, Reverie at TrailMark offers 14 single-family home designs. Now selling in Phase II, the community has lakeside and preserve homesites nestled under a canopy of mature pine and oak trees. Four model homes are open daily. Homes are priced starting in the $300s.

For more information, visit TrailMarkLiving.com/reverie-55.

About TrailMark

With impressive oak tree hammocks, lakes, winding waterways and trails, TrailMark has been carefully planned around its natural environment. TrailMark offers a recreation-rich lifestyle with thoughtfully designed amenities to enhance the community experience, such as trails that connect residents with their neighborhood and a kayak launch to Six Mile Creek. The amenity center and Camp House, a lakeside pavilion, are destinations within the community and gateways to friendships.

TrailMark is located within the highly rated St. Johns County School District and zoned for Nease High School, Pacetti Bay Middle School and the new Picolata Crossing Elementary School, which is adjacent to TrailMark. The community’s proximity to Interstate 95, Jacksonville and St. Augustine offers residents easy access to entertainment, shopping, dining, employment centers and more. For more information, visit www.TrailMarkLiving.com.

About GreenPointe Developers, LLC

GreenPointe Developers is the community and urban development division of GreenPointe Holdings with extensive real estate market data and analytical systems to rapidly assess real estate values and challenges. The GreenPointe team has more than 140 years of collective experience in developing some of the most sought-after master-planned and condominium communities in the Southeast. The team creates and transforms residential and mixed-use communities into neighborhoods for today’s homebuyer while providing lasting, sustainable value.

Having the utmost respect for the land, the GreenPointe team works diligently to protect and enhance nature’s best assets. This thoughtful practice allows GreenPointe Developers to create and reenergize communities that provide for an enduring lifestyle where people want to live, work and enjoy recreation. More information is available at www.GreenPointeLLC.com or (904) 996-2485.

GreenPointe is proud to support the Monique Burr Foundation for Children and its mission to protect children by providing comprehensive, evidence-based personal safety programs. For more information, visit www.mbfpreventioneducation.org.