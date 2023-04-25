Cross Region Group Expands In Nassau County; Tyler Plaza West And Coastal Callahan Center Coming Soon

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Cross Regions Group Chief Operating Officer Doug Smith recently attended the Nassau County Economic Development Board Business Retention & Expansion Event to discuss the company’s two new projects in Nassau County. From left, Scott Norteman, Chappell Schools; Sherri Mitchell, Nassau County Economic Development Board; Melanie Williams, Chappell Schools; and Doug Smith, Cross Regions Group.

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. (April 25, 2023) – Cross Regions Group, a multifaceted company specializing in commercial real estate services, proudly announces two new medical and retail centers are in development in Yulee and Callahan.

Tyler Plaza West is a 5.24-acre mixed-use development on Florida A1A in Yulee. The development offers more than 18,000 rentable square feet for medical, restaurant and retail tenants. Chappell Schools, a local favorite for more than 60 years, will also open a 12,800 square foot classic educational childcare facility at Tyler Plaza West. Groundbreaking is planned in Third Quarter 2023.

Development plans are underway for Coastal Callahan Center On US-1 N at Lem Turner Road in Callahan. The mixed-use development will offer 16,500 square feet for regional medical professionals and retail. Groundbreaking is planned in Fourth Quarter 2023.

Cross Regions Group Chief Operating Officer Doug Smith recently had the opportunity to speak at the Nassau County Economic Development Board Business Retention & Expansion Event. Smith introduced the company’s two new projects in Nassau County and discussed the real estate development process.

“Nassau County is one of the fastest-growing communities in Florida, driving high demand for exceptional facilities for the health care community and other service providers,” said Cross Regions Group President and CEO David Ergisi. “Our developments will offer convenient locations for medical and business professionals and the greater community seeking high quality services.”

Cross Regions Group also is developing Duval Station, a medical and retail center in North Jacksonville, and The Fountains at St. Johns in St. Johns County, a medical and retail center on County Road 210 West.

About Cross Regions Group

Cross Regions Group is a multifaceted company headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla. The company specializes in commercial real estate services. Cross Regions’ areas of expertise include Commercial Real Estate and Development, Construction, Property Management, Leasing, Tenant Representation, Brokerage, Acquisitions, and Advisory Services. Cross Regions’ culture is distinguished by professionalism, and its business partners and clients can expect responsiveness and integrity on every transaction. The company delivers best-in-class services and results, and can fulfill numerous business requirements and needs. Visit www.crossregions.com for more information.