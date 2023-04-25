Op-Ed: Stand With Ousted Fox News Host & Patriot Hero Tucker Carlson

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Fox Nation Patriot Awards in Hard Rock Casino; Tucker Carlson the anchor of the show during show recording; Miami, Florida – November 17, 2022. File photo: Aleksandr Dyskin, Shutter Stock, licensed.

NEW YORK, NY – Longtime Fox News host Tucker Carlson was fired by the network because of a directive issued by Fox Corp. chairman Rupert Murdoch, according to the Los Angeles Times.

“Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways,” the statement said. “We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor.”

Folks, something sure stinks.

The Stand with Tucker coalition is formally expressing its disappointment and frustration with the recent decisions made by Fox News to “part ways” with Tucker Carlson.

Excerpt:

On April 24th, it was made public that Fox News decided to “part ways” with Tucker Carlson. It seems suspicious that the decision to purge the Fox News giant came when it did. Is this part Fox News’ assimilation to regime-controlled media? One thing is for sure, Fox News’ recently publicized out-of-court settlement afforded the plausible deniability needed for Fox executives to purge Carlson. When Fox News ousts the highest-rated cable news show host in history from their ranks, when their business depends on ratings, something isn’t right. It must be said that Fox News is now fully part of the controlled opposition. But viewers of Fox News have recourse. ﻿Stand with Tucker today, sign our petition and let Fox News know that we’ve decided to “part ways” with them.

Carlson addressed the Heritage Foundation’s 50th Anniversary Gala the Friday prior to being fired by Fox News.

“Tucker spoke about the immeasurable courage that it takes to tell the truth in a world consumed with lies, the many people he’s witnessed in his career who have fallen away from being a truth-teller, the persecution that those who tell the truth will inevitably face, and the supernatural sense of freedom that comes from testifying to the truth,” noted Townhall.

Watch Carlson’s remarks HERE.

The departure comes less than a week after Fox News settled a defamation lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems for $787.5 million over the network airing allegations that the company’s voting machines were rigged in favor of now-President Joseph R. Biden during the 2020 election, according to The Washington Times.

My questions: Could the Jan, 6th video tapes have been the reason Tucker was terminated? Did the Deep State cabal pull on the strings of Rupert Murdoch?

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) called for Tucker to be censored, insisting that Fox News CEO Rupert Murdoch “has a special obligation to stop Tucker Carlson from going on tonight, now that he’s seen how he has perverted and slimed the truth, and from letting him go on again and again and again,” as reported by PJ Media.

Carlson’s worth to the Fox News network, which has now lost an estimated $930 million in market value since the news of his departure hit the wires (via Business Insider):

“Fox Corporation stock fell as much as 5% on Monday and erased $930 million in market value after it was announced that Fox News Media parted ways with host Tucker Carlson.

Shares of the media company recovered slightly and were trading at $29.61, down almost 4% at 12:15 p.m. ET.

The split between Carlson and Fox News comes just one week after the company settled a defamation lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems for $788 million due to the network’s spread of misinformation related to the 2020 Presidential election and unfounded claims of election fraud.

Carlson has long been one of the most popular hosts at Fox News, with the conservative talk show personality’s 8pm show consistently being the most watched news show on cable TV.”

Obviously, the firing of Carlson is not about money in my opinion. It goes much deeper. Carlson recently interviewed Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (RFK) on his show. And I’m sure Big Pharma, a partner with the Deep State cabal (aka World Economic Forum’s Great Reset, United Nations, World Health Organization, New World Order) was hopping mad.

“The greatest crisis that America faces today is the chronic disease epidemic in America’s children.” – Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

Kennedy is the modern-day hero who has battled against Big Pharma’s harmful COVID-19 vaccine, fiend Anthony Fauci, and the Joe Biden regime.

During the interview Kennedy warned that America is turning into a “system of socialism for the rich” after formally launching his 2024 Democratic presidential primary campaign at an event in Boston.

My theory: Carlson was boldly speaking truth and exposing corruption in high places and the Marxist maniacs wanted his voice silenced from the airwaves.

But there’s no doubt that God has a bigger and bolder plan for Carlson’s mission to help save the USA from the megalomaniacs at the top of the power pyramid.

Pray for Carlson’s safety. Kudos to this brave man.