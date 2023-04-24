Important: This story is categorized as an opinion piece. This means it bypasses ordinary fact checking and is likely based entirely on the authors opinion. Please see disclosure in author bio below story.
Op-Ed: Bon Voyage, Adios, Au Revoir – Sour Don Lemon Fired From CNN

Don Lemon
CNN’s public relations team disputed Don Lemon’s perception of his employment departure.   File photo: Lev Radin, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH  – Embattled and controversial CNN host Don Lemon announced on Monday afternoon that he’d been fired by CNN after weeks of negative stories swirling around him for his on-air statements and off-camera behavior, reports Townhall. 

“I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN,” Lemon wrote, adding “I am stunned.” 

So, Lemon thought he was untouchable – typical narcist thinking.  

“After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly,” Lemon added. “At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network,” he claimed despite being warned repeatedly for his controversial statements that saw him forced into taking “sensitivity training.” 

Read Lemon’s whinny tweet. 

CNN’s public relations team disputed Don Lemon’s perception of his employment departure.  

Hmmm. Did Lemon get the facts wrong – again? 

“Don Lemon’s statement about this morning’s events is inaccurate,” CNN communications said on Twitter. “He was offered an opportunity to meet with management but instead released a statement on Twitter.” 

Ahem. Did Lemon just bid farewell to a nice-knowing-you party at CNN? No cake, punch, or mints. No parting gifts. No glowing recommendation letter.  

In February 2023, Lemon was yanked off the air for several days after suggesting Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley was past her “prime.” Ouch. 

Earlier this month, Variety published an exposé in which former colleagues alleged Lemon had a long history of misogyny. The report included multiple accounts of the journalist “belittling or even harassing female colleagues,” often those he deemed professional rivals. 

Argh. You can’t make lemon-aid out of those sour lemons. Pardon the cheesy pun, but Don Lemon is reaping what he has sown.   

Melissa Martin, Ph.D.

Melissa Martin, Ph.D., is a former professional child therapist, early literacy advocate, book author, and syndicated opinion-editorial columnist.

