Palm Beach Shakespeare Festival Announces Auditions for Shakespeare by the Sea XXXIII, Shakespeare by the Palms III

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





The audition takes place May 9 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at The Benjamin Upper School Theater located at 4875 Grandiflora Road in Palm Beach Gardens. Photo Courtesy Jen Scott Photography

JUPITER, FL – The Palm Beach Shakespeare Festival, the County’s second longest-running professional performance company, today announced it will hold auditions for its upcoming production of William Shakespeare’s “Measure for Measure.” The audition takes place May 9 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at The Benjamin Upper School Theater located at 4875 Grandiflora Road in Palm Beach Gardens.

Interested actors are asked to bring a headshot and resume along with a prepared 1 or 2-minute Shakespearean monologue. This year, the Festival is also seeking actor-musicians; instrumentalists are encouraged to prepare a short selection of music to follow their monologue. Rehearsals begin June 12. This is a non-Equity production.

This year’s production runs during Shakespeare by the Sea XXXIII in Carlin Park, Jupiter on July 6 – 10 and 13 – 16, followed by an encore production during Shakespeare by the Palms III in Royal Palm Beach Commons Park on July 20 – 23. All performances start at 8 p.m.

Those unable to attend the open audition in person may upload their resume, headshot and video monologue to pbshakespeare.org/submit-resume. Visit pbshakespeare.org or call 561.543.8276 for more information.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



ABOUT THE PALM BEACH SHAKESPEARE FESTIVAL

The Palm Beach Shakespeare Festival is a 501(c)3 professional theater company dedicated to enhancing the accessibility and appreciation for Shakespearean, classic and contemporary theater for all ages and socioeconomic levels. For more information about the Festival, its history or its season, please visit www.pbshakespeare.org.