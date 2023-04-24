EntertainmentLocalPress Releases

Palm Beach Shakespeare Festival Announces Auditions for Shakespeare by the Sea XXXIII, Shakespeare by the Palms III

By George McGregor Share with new partner:   Share
80
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

The audition takes place May 9 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at The Benjamin Upper School Theater located at 4875 Grandiflora Road in Palm Beach Gardens. Photo Courtesy Jen Scott Photography

JUPITER, FL –  The Palm Beach Shakespeare Festival, the County’s second longest-running professional performance company, today announced it will hold auditions for its upcoming production of William Shakespeare’s “Measure for Measure.” The audition takes place May 9 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at The Benjamin Upper School Theater located at 4875 Grandiflora Road in Palm Beach Gardens.

Interested actors are asked to bring a headshot and resume along with a prepared 1 or 2-minute Shakespearean monologue. This year, the Festival is also seeking actor-musicians; instrumentalists are encouraged to prepare a short selection of music to follow their monologue. Rehearsals begin June 12. This is a non-Equity production.  

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

This year’s production runs during Shakespeare by the Sea XXXIII in Carlin Park, Jupiter on July 6 – 10 and 13 – 16, followed by an encore production during Shakespeare by the Palms III in Royal Palm Beach Commons Park on July 20 – 23. All performances start at 8 p.m.

Those unable to attend the open audition in person may upload their resume, headshot and video monologue to pbshakespeare.org/submit-resume. Visit pbshakespeare.org or call 561.543.8276 for more information.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.
 

ABOUT THE PALM BEACH SHAKESPEARE FESTIVAL
The Palm Beach Shakespeare Festival is a 501(c)3 professional theater company dedicated to enhancing the accessibility and appreciation for Shakespearean, classic and contemporary theater for all ages and socioeconomic levels. For more information about the Festival, its history or its season, please visit www.pbshakespeare.org.

Get great content like this for your business website. Search engines love great sites with frequently updated information and reward them with better search rankings. Get High Quality Blog Updates
George McGregor

Mr. McGregor is our staff news reporter who focuses primarily on reviewing and editing (if necessary) all media alerts and press releases for The Published Reporter. Media advisories, alerts and press releases can be sent via email to media@publishedreporter.com and, if approved, will be published free of charge. There is no guarantee your release will be published; inclusion is at the discretion of our editors. We receive hundreds of media advisories and news alerts per day and choose a select few for publication. Please see our editorial guidelines and terms of service.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Press releases are sent in as newsworthy bulletins aimed at our journalists with hopes they will get published. We receive hundreds per day and choose a select few for publication; those which are deemed beneficial to the public and not outright promotion. This is a free service and we are not paid for press releases. We aim to deliver a higher quality press release then anything any PR company could even pay for if and when informative. They are generally sent in by businesses or organizations about a product launch, new corporate hire, piece of research or situational awareness issue. They may contain forward-looking statements or even hyperbole. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to George McGregor (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author

 

THE PUBLISHED REPORTER® is for sale (website, domain name, social media accounts). Serious offers can be made through: TLD Brokerage