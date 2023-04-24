Is United Nations Laying The Groundwork For Future Pedophilia By Declaring Minors Can Consent To Sex In New Report?

An Associated Press investigation of U.N. missions during the past 12 years found nearly 2,000 allegations of sexual abuse and exploitation by peacekeepers and other personnel around the world—signaling the crisis is much larger than previously known. File photo: Ground Picture, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Alternative new sources are buzzing and mainstream media mockingbirds are doing damage control over the United Nation (UN) saying that minors can consent to have sex.

Peruse the 32-page UN March 2023 report (The 8 March Principles for a Human Rights-Based Approach to Criminal Law Proscribing Conduct Associated with Sex, Reproduction, Drug Use, HIV, Homelessness and Poverty) by the International Commission of Jurists (ICJ) HERE.

In a nutshell, the U.N. is saying that minors can consent to sex, and that this is a human right. However, with whom, when, where, how, and what is not explained.

“Sexual conduct involving persons below the domestically prescribed minimum age of consent to sex may be consensual in fact, if not in law.” (bold emphasis mine)

Hmmm. What in the world is the UN trying to say?

Forward

The Forward in the UN report by Edwin Cameron Retired Justice, Constitutional Court of South Africa Inspecting Judge, Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services states: “From long years in the law, and as a proudly gay man, I know profoundly how criminal law signals which groups are deemed worthy of protection – and which of condemnation and ostracism. In this way, the criminal law performs an expressive function – and it has dramatic consequences on people’s lives. It sometimes entails a harshly discriminatory impact on groups identified with the disapproved or stigmatized conduct.”

My question: Doesn’t Cameron show a bias towards homosexuality and is it a conflict of interest for him to be on this Commission?

Minors Can Consent To Sex

Excerpt (page 22):

Moreover, sexual conduct involving persons below the domestically prescribed minimum age of consent to sex may be consensual in fact, if not in law. In this context, the enforcement of criminal law should reflect the rights and capacity of THE 8 MARCH PRINCIPLES FOR A HUMAN RIGHTS-BASED APPROACH TO CRIMINAL LAW PROSCRIBING CONDUCT ASSOCIATED WITH SEX, REPRODUCTION, DRUG USE, HIV, HOMELESSNESS AND POVERTY – persons under 18 years of age to make decisions about engaging in consensual sexual conduct and their right to be heard in matters concerning them. Pursuant to their evolving capacities and progressive autonomy, persons under 18 years of age should participate in decisions affecting them, with due regard to their age, maturity and best interests, and with specific attention to non-discrimination guarantees. (bold emphasis mine)

My questions: Is the report implying minors can consent to sex with other minors? Is the report implying minors can consent to sex with adults? How young is the age of consensual sex for minors? Why is the age ambiguous?

“While not quite declaring outright that it’s a human right for adults to have sex with minors, the U.N. report suggests that a law preventing such a relationship is a violation of a child’s right to have sex with whomever the child wants,” surmises The Daily Signal.

Via CNS News:

The report is particularly disturbing given that the U.N. has been ensnared in several scandals involving child sex rings in recent years. In 2017, The Associated Press reported on such scandals in Haiti.

“The men who came from a far-away place and spoke a strange language offered the Haitian children cookies and other snacks. Sometimes they gave them a few dollars,” AP reported. “But the price was high: The Sri Lankan peacekeepers wanted sex from girls and boys as young as 12.”

An Associated Press investigation of U.N. missions during the past 12 years found nearly 2,000 allegations of sexual abuse and exploitation by peacekeepers and other personnel around the world—signaling the crisis is much larger than previously known. More than 300 of the allegations involved children, the AP found, but only a fraction of the alleged perpetrators served jail time.

Excerpt of UN report (page 26):

The following organizations and institutions are the first to support the Principles: Amnesty International, CREA, Global Health Justice Partnership of the Yale Law and Public Health Schools Yale University, USA Global Network of Sex Work Projects, HIV Justice Network, International Network of People who Use Drugs, Sexual and Reproductive Health Matters.

President of the Commission is Prof Robert K. Goldman, USA (page 27):

American University Washington College of Law congratulates Professor Robert K. Goldman on his election as president of the International Commission of Jurists (ICJ). The ICJ is one of the oldest and most respected NGOs in the world. Since 1952, it has worked to advance and uphold the rule of law and human rights around the world. The organization consists of 60 judges and lawyers from all parts of the world and legal systems. Goldman was elected as a commissioner in 2008 and served as vice president beginning in 2014. He further served as the ICJ’s acting president beginning in 2017 until July 2018 when he was elected president.

NGO – nongovernmental organization, voluntary group of individuals or organizations, usually not affiliated with any government, that is formed to provide services or to advocate a public policy. Some NGOs, particularly those based in authoritarian countries, may be created or controlled by governments.

The term nongovernmental organization was coined at about the time of the founding of the United Nations (UN) in 1945 to distinguish private organizations from intergovernmental organizations (IGOs), such as the UN itself.

My question: Why is a NGO dictating UN policy? Now, isn’t that interesting.

“Since the late 20th century, some governments have reacted to the growing power and influence of NGOs by accusing them of being undemocratic and accountable only to those who provide them with funding. Other governments have attempted to prevent certain NGOs from participating in international decision-making forums.”

Connect the dots and follow the money and power trail.

Let’s review:

The United Nations is in bed with the World Health Organization, the World Economic Forum (founder Klaus Schwab), central banks, and corporations across the world. The megalomaniac non-elected leaders are pushing the Great Reset (aka the Fourth Industrial Revolution) to usher in a New World Order with a global governance.

Child Sex Trafficking, Pedophilia, Sexual Woke War

Read about child porn and violence crimes against children on FBI website.

What Can You Do?

Contact your state representatives and voice your concerns about the UN report. America is a sovereign nation and the UN has no jurisdiction over the citizens concerning minors and age of sexual consent.

Contact Santiago A. Canton – Secretary General of the ICJ at info@icj.org.

Speak out and defend children against the sexualization war: pedophilia, child porn, child sexual abuse in homes, churches, schools, daycare, medical offices, child sex trafficking, drag queens sexually explicit performances in front to kids, and anywhere children are exposed to perverts, predators, and sex offenders.