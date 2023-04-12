Cross Region Group Breaks Ground On Duval Station; Medical And Retail Center Coming Soon To North Jacksonville

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

From left, Len Morelli, Senior Sales Associate, Cross Region Real Estate; Joey Elaty, Senior Sales Associate, Cross Region Real Estate; Scott Norteman, Director, Operations & Development, Chappell Schools; Melanie Williams, Chief Executive Officer, Chappell Schools; David Ergisi, Chief Executive Officer/President, Cross Regions Group; Doug Smith, Chief Operating Officer, Cross Regions Group; Edmundo Gonzalez, Director of Development, Cross Regions Group; Christopher Scuderi, D.O., FAAFP, Medical Director of Value Based Care, Northeast Florida Region, Millennium Physician Group

JACKSONVILLE, FL – Cross Regions Group, a multifaceted company specializing in commercial real estate services, proudly announces construction is underway at Duval Station, a mixed-use development offering more than 100,000 square feet of professional and medical offices and retail space on 9 acres in North Jacksonville. Located at North Main Street and Max Leggett Parkway, Duval Station is less than a mile from the UF Health North campus.

“Our vision is to provide medical professionals and consumers with the most ideal site for high quality care and additional services in a convenient location,” said Cross Regions Group President and CEO David Ergisi. “We believe there is a demand for a medical hub that is close to UF Health North in a rapidly growing area of Jacksonville.”

The first phase of construction includes a 12,000-square-foot medical office building that is leased by Millennium Physician Group, one of the largest comprehensive primary care groups in Florida. It will include medical offices for practices led by Christopher Scuderi, D.O., FAAFP, and M.D. Weber, M.D., Ph.D., and a laboratory.

The second phase of construction will include additional medical and professional tenants including a child care facility. Chappell Schools, a local favorite for more than 60 years, is opening its classic educational child care at Duval Station, serving the medical community and families in the area. Cross Regions Group has additional build-to-suit and ground-lease opportunities available at Duval Station.

Cross Regions Group also is developing The Fountains at St. Johns in St. Johns County, a medical and retail center on County Road 210 West.

About Cross Regions Group

Cross Regions Group is a multifaceted company headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla. The company specializes in commercial real estate services. Cross Regions’ areas of expertise include Commercial Real Estate and Development, Construction, Property Management, Leasing, Tenant Representation, Brokerage, Acquisitions, and Advisory Services. Cross Regions’ culture is distinguished by professionalism, and its business partners and clients can expect responsiveness and integrity on every transaction. The company delivers best-in-class services and results, and can fulfill numerous business requirements and needs.

Visit www.crossregions.com for more information.