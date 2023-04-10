CrimeLocalSociety

Man Shot Dead While Riding Bicycle In Pembroke Park; Several Armed Individuals Involved; Detectives Investigating

By Joe Mcdermott Share with new partner:   Share
117
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

PEMBROKE PINES
A preliminary investigation revealed that several armed individuals approached the victim, while he was on a bicycle, and shot him multiple times. The victim then entered a nearby business where he was located by first responders. File photo.

PEMBROKE PINES, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit detectives are seeking the individuals responsible for the murder of a man in Pembroke Park on Sunday morning. 

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

According to authorities, at approximately 2:50 a.m. on April 9, Broward Regional Communications received reports of a shooting at 4800 Hallandale Beach Blvd. in Pembroke Park. Pembroke Park Police officers, deputies from the BSO’s West Park District and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to the scene. On scene, law enforcement located an adult male who had been shot. Paramedics transported the victim to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Pembroke Park Police requested the assistance of BSO’s Homicide and Crime Scene units, and BSO is the lead investigating agency on the incident. 

The preliminary investigation reveals that several armed individuals approached the victim, while he was on a bicycle, and shot him multiple times. The victim then entered a nearby business where he was located by first responders. 

Anyone with information on the shooting should contact BSO Homicide Detective Ian Kuechler at 954-321-4246 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch app. If tipsters wish to remain anonymous, they can contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters can also dial **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone in the United States.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is our daily investigative journalist and staff reporter who keeps his eyes peeled for interesting Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott, one of our first and thus veteran reporters, is also a data analyst for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author

 

THE PUBLISHED REPORTER® is for sale (website, domain name, social media accounts). Serious offers can be made through: TLD Brokerage