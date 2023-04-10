Man Shot Dead While Riding Bicycle In Pembroke Park; Several Armed Individuals Involved; Detectives Investigating

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

PEMBROKE PINES, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit detectives are seeking the individuals responsible for the murder of a man in Pembroke Park on Sunday morning.

According to authorities, at approximately 2:50 a.m. on April 9, Broward Regional Communications received reports of a shooting at 4800 Hallandale Beach Blvd. in Pembroke Park. Pembroke Park Police officers, deputies from the BSO’s West Park District and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to the scene. On scene, law enforcement located an adult male who had been shot. Paramedics transported the victim to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Pembroke Park Police requested the assistance of BSO’s Homicide and Crime Scene units, and BSO is the lead investigating agency on the incident.

The preliminary investigation reveals that several armed individuals approached the victim, while he was on a bicycle, and shot him multiple times. The victim then entered a nearby business where he was located by first responders.

Anyone with information on the shooting should contact BSO Homicide Detective Ian Kuechler at 954-321-4246 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch app. If tipsters wish to remain anonymous, they can contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters can also dial **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone in the United States.