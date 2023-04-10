Op-Ed: Muslims Relish Using Holy Days to Kill Jews

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

BOCA RATON, FL – It’s Passover now, so let’s recall that when the Israelites were slaves in Egypt, Pharaoh issued the decree that all male Jewish babies were to be killed. That same hatred is alive and well, thousands of years later in our present world. And today’s Jewish nation of Israel is under constant attack by the modern day Jew haters, the Palestinian Muslims. Muslim terrorists, in “celebration” of their holy month of Ramadan, no less, have left death and destruction behind them in Israel, as they use the overlapping religious days of both religions as an excuse to fulfill Allah’s many calls for the killing of Jews, so prominent in their holy book, the Koran.

Let’s take some portions of that book of death:

Sura 2:191 “Kill the disbelievers (Jews) wherever you find them.”

Sura 8:12 “I will cast terror into the hearts of those who disbelieve. Therefore, strike off their heads.”

There are nearly 200 of such verses in the Koran ordering Muslims to kill Jews whenever and wherever they are found. And this is in 2023 and these holy requirements will be in their heads…. forever. That is the calling of their religion of death….”Kill the infidels!”

The Israeli/Palestinian/Muslims started their supposed sacred month of Ramadan by defiling their own al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem by attempting to burn it down with fires and explosives. Israeli police entered this “holy” edifice and tried to control the rioting. A planned confrontation ensued with worshippers chanting slogans praising Hamas and attacking Israeli police with rocks and clubs. Of course, the western press, including Leftist “Jewish” news sources, dancing to the tune of the Palestinian leadership, claimed the Jews were “violating” the sanctity of the mosque. And right on cue, Hamas from Gaza and Hezbollah from Lebanon chimed in with deadly rocket attacks from their bases. Israel retaliated as usual, with airstrikes and so on and so on. To be repeated whenever the Palestinians feel ready for more killing of Jews and the repetitious, favorable to them, propagandizing publicity from the press. The terror leader of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas, Arafat’s mastermind in the 1972 Olympic Israeli team slaughter, is calling on President Biden, whom he feels, rightly so, is on his side, to intercede on behalf of the Palestinians. When Joe wakes up from his long weekend away from D.C. and world problems, we wonder how he’ll respond.

Right now we’re calling on Bibi and the rest of his leadership team to finally put an end to the killing of Jews. Within the holiday of Pesach, at least 7 Jews have been murdered by auto, knife or gun. We understand the problems he has with the world community’s hostility to the Jewish State. But a stand must be made and the time is now. If Hamas and Hezbollah continue their rocket assaults, destroy them once and for all. Wipe out their installations and kill as many terrorists as possible. Forget about those innocents purposely put on military installations and in harm’s way as hostages by Hamas. Make it so they never can organize as fighting forces. Read the riot act to Abbas, that the killings of Israelis will no longer be tolerated with the death penalty being brought back and penalties imposed on the homes and villages of terrorists. In fact, let him and the Knesset re-read the pages of Rabbi Kahane’s books in which he would act to pay Muslims living in Israel a goodly sum for their properties and businesses and have them voluntarily and permanently leave for Muslim states. Jews in Israel should no longer have to live in fear of being killed by terrorists. There is no such thing as “too harsh” punishment for such crimes. It’s finally time for a permanent peace to descend on the Jewish State.