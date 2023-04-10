Op-Ed: Prez Donald Trump Cheered At UFC Miami Event, Crowd Breaks Into “U-S-A” Chant

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Entering with Kid Rock and UFC President Dana White, the crowd went wild as Trump enters the arena. Image credit: Better Than Vegas: @btvbets

While I’m not a fan of boxing, wrestling, and punching, I am a fan of our 45th President Donald Trump. “If there’s any doubt that Florida might not be MAGA country, the reaction at UFC 287 in Miami tonight clears up any confusion. Entering with Kid Rock and UFC President Dana White, the crowd goes wild as Trump enters the arena,” proclaims The Gateway Pundit.

Watch the crowd go gaga when Prez Trump enters the building. Video clip on Twitter. The atmosphere erupts with thunderous ovation for his surprise appearance.

The crowd at #UFC287 ERUPTS when Pres. Donald Trump walks out.



Florida is TRUMP COUNTRY.@OANN pic.twitter.com/45suo5ky1Y — Daniel Baldwin (@baldwin_daniel_) April 9, 2023

Another Twitter post shows Mike Tyson, Kid Rock, Donald Trump, and UFC president Dana White sitting in a row together.

This Picture at UFC 287 is Insane😂



-Mike Tyson, Kid Rock, Donald Trump, Dana White pic.twitter.com/h6aOr9Fq8r — Better Than Vegas (@btvbets) April 9, 2023

UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal gave Trump a shoutout in Miami on Saturday night, saying, “The greatest president in the history of the world is sitting right there! I love that guy! We also got the greatest governor right here in Florida. Let’s keep Florida free, a red state.”

No doubt, the excited pro-Trump crowd was also reacting to the bogus charges filed by Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg (aka political hitman for George Soros and the Deep State cabal).

The arrival at the pay-per-view comes a few days after Trump pled not guilty to 34 felony charges amid hush money payments during his 2016 presidential campaign, notes Fox News.

Trump rose from his seat to wave at the applauding crowd, which responded with loud chants of “U-S-A.”

In 2021, Trump was also greeted with roaring cheers when he showed up for the UFC 264 showdown in Las Vegas, as reported in The New York Post.

Boo. Just imagine the crowd’s indignant reaction if creepy Joe Biden had entered the building unannounced. Argh.