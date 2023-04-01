Four People Arrested For Operating Online Escort Services In Broward And Miami-Dade Counties

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Using various investigative techniques, Broward Sheriff’s Office Strategic Investigations Division detectives identified brothers Justo (center) and Jack Fernandez (left) as the operators of Platinum Pleasures and Marcelo Arbelo (right) as the operator of So Sexy Escort.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – The Broward Sheriff’s Office Strategic Investigations Division (SID), in coordination with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies, arrested three men and one woman on charges deriving proceeds from prostitution and money laundering in a multi-year online escort investigation.

In October of 2021, detectives with Broward Sheriff’s Office’s SID began investigating a number of websites operating in or from Broward County advertising female escorts. During the investigation, detectives partnered with Homeland Security Investigations and obtained information that led them to three websites, Platinum Pleasures, So Sexy Escorts, and Queen of Hearts, believed to be engaged in criminal activities related to prostitution.

The case was then presented to the Statewide Prosecutor’s Office, which accepted the criminal investigation. Since then, SID detectives have worked tirelessly to build a criminal case against the website’s operators.

Using various investigative techniques, SID detectives identified brothers Justo and Jack Fernandez as the operators of Platinum Pleasures, Marcelo Arbelo as the operator of So Sexy Escort, and Yaydelin Battle as the operator of Queen of Hearts. The investigation also revealed that the females advertised on each website were based at multiple hotels in either Broward or Miami-Dade counties. Detectives also learned Battle had moved from Miami to Osceola County but continued committing criminal activities in Broward County.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



On Monday, March 27, SID detectives began making arrests in the case. The Fernandez brothers were arrested by SID investigators on Monday in the cities of Hollywood and Pembroke Pines. Two separate search warrants were executed at each of the suspect’s residence as well. One was completed with the tactical assistance of the Hollywood Police Department, and the other was executed by Pembroke Pines Police Department.

Arbelo was arrested by SID investigators on Tuesday, March 28, in Plantation. Doral Police Department was also on scene to investigate charges of their own, which Arbelo was arrested for as well. In addition, a search warrant for Arbelo’s home was also executed by BSO SID investigators with the tactical assistance of the Plantation Police Department.

On Thursday, March 30, Battle was arrested in Osceola County by the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) SWAT team. OCSO also executed a search warrant on Battle’s home on behalf of Broward Sheriff’s Office. Battle is expected to be extradited to Broward County in the coming days.

Using various investigative techniques, SID detectives identified Yaydelin Battle as the operator of Queen of Hearts.

All four suspects face deriving proceeds from prostitution and money laundering charges; however, Arbelo faces additional charges related to sexual battery and human trafficking in the Doral case.