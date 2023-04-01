Op-Ed: Canceled: Militant “Trans Day of Vengeance” by Trans Radical Activist Network Cult Movement

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

The event, organized by the Trans Radical Activist Network (TRAN), a day marking the annual Transgender Day of Visibility, in front of the Supreme Court has been canceled, according to their website. File photo: Sabrina Bracher, Shutter Stock, licensed.

“A systematic and intentional brainwashing has been undertaken upon our children and our society, for the purpose of political and financial gain.” –Maria Keffler

Any group that uses the word “vengeance” to celebrate anything is akin to an unstable mob promoting vitriol and violence. Rational citizens in the USA do not gather together for retaliation – in this case it’s a perceived offense by trans cult members. Nobody is hunting down people that identify as trans.

Organizing, promoting, and supporting a peaceful protest is guaranteed in the Bill of Rights – which citizens need to uphold.

“While we wholeheartedly believe in the mission and message we put forth for trans day of vengeance, we must prioritize the safety of our community and the people that make it up. In an ideal world we would have continued on in defiance of the attempt to silence our right to free expression. However, we lack the resources to ensure the safety of the protest and cannot in good conscience move forward with it. In our continued efforts to preserve trans and non-binary life we have notified the appropriate agencies.”

The event’s promotional image contained the words, “Stop trans genocide.” And they use the phrase “trans liberation movement.”

Once again, it appears a troop of misfits is misusing power for the alleged purpose of inciting violence or due to their misperception of the definition of genocide or to use drama to bring attention to themselves. Fearmongering is a tactic used to control and to force opponents to swallow your viewpoint.

Where’s the genocide proof? NONE. I suggest this group read a few history books about actual genocide.

One of the co-founders for TRAN shares he is a mental health professional on the website. Now, that is a flashing red flag for me. Personally, I don’t know any stable mental health professionals that would protest for “vengeance” for any reason. A protest is to bring about change and to provide education and information about your plight or issue.

TRAN is working on a national organization campaign to recruit members in each state – and that’s disturbing. An angry and aggressive mob with issues of instability (i.e., a platform of vengeance) and perhaps paranoia – is cause for pause and concern.

However, the American Psychiatric Association, the American Psychological Association, and the American Counseling Association are perpetuating the fallacy of gender identify ideology and disorders. And they need to be held accountable by rational members who adhere to hard science and factual biology, anatomy, physiology, and genetics. They are mysterious misleading citizens.

Gender dysphoria is a mental health disorder – not a civil rights issue. And diagnosed individuals deserve evidence-based treatment and not harmful puberty blockers of mutilation surgeries. Moreover, no group should be bullied or exposed to violence.

However, biology is not bigotry. And people speaking out against unscientific gender ideology (aka transgenderism) are not transphobic haters – they are the helpers proclaiming that flat is not round and up is not down.

“Until just a few years ago, gender dysphoria—severe discomfort in one’s biological sex—was vanishingly rare. It was typically found in less than .01 percent of the population, emerged in early childhood, and afflicted males almost exclusively,” declares Abigail Shrier.



But today whole groups of female friends in colleges, high schools, and even middle schools across the country are coming out as “transgender.” These are girls who had never experienced any discomfort in their biological sex until they heard a coming-out story from a speaker at a school assembly or discovered the internet community of trans “influencers,” Shrier continues.

My question: Who is funding TRAN? They ask for donations but do not list donors. On website.

By the way, the U.S. Deep State cabal (aka World Economic Forum, New World Order, New Liberal World Order) worked for political party civil war – it didn’t happen. They worked for a race civil war – it didn’t happen. Now, they are working for a sexual orientation civil war – it’s not going to happen. God is on the side of truth, freedom, liberty – not socialism, communism, Marxism.

Resources:

“Irreversible Damage” The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters” by Abigail Shrier. “Why, in the last decade, has the diagnosis “gender dysphoria,” transformed from a vanishingly rare affliction, applying almost exclusively to boys and men, to an epidemic among teenage girls?” Watch an author interview HERE.

“Desist, Detrans, & Detox: Getting Your Child Out of the Gender Cult” by Maria Keffler. An author, speaker, and teacher with a background in educational psychology, Keffler has fought to protect children from unethical activism and dangerous policies around sexuality and transgender ideology since 2018.

“Lost in Trans Nation: A Child Psychiatrist’s Guide Out of the Madness” by Miriam Grossman. “Don’t be blindsided like so many parents I know. Be proactive and get educated. Feel prepared and confident to discuss trans, nonbinary, or whatever your child brings to the dinner table. Whether it’s the “trans is as common as red hair” claim, or the “I’m not your son, I’m your daughter” proclamation, or the “do you prefer a live son or a dead daughter’ threat, says Grossman, no family is immune, and every parent must be prepared.”

God created two sexes: male and female.