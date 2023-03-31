Suspect Arrested In Another 4chan Death Threat Against Volusia’s Sheriff Chitwood; Pending Extradition To Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL – Another out-of-state 4chan user who posted an online threat to kill Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood has been arrested in California. Tyler Meyer, 30, was arrested Friday by the San Diego Police Department at a home on 30th Street, where he lives with his mother.

According to authorities, Meyer’s anonymous post in the “Politically Incorrect” board on 4chan stated the following:

“It’s too bad Mike Chitwood isn’t safe now that I’m planning to kill him. I’m going to shoot Mike Chitwood. I’m going to kill him by shooting him to death.”

The FBI flagged the threat, traced its origin, and identified and contacted Meyer, who was initially hesitant to admit posting the threat. The 30-year-old ultimately admitted writing the post after being shown an image of it.

Multiple firearms, ammunition and electronics were seized from Meyer’s home.

Meyer is charged with making a written threat to kill or injure, a second-degree felony which carries a bond of $100,000. He is in custody in San Diego pending extradition to Volusia County.

Sheriff Chitwood again thanked all the members of Volusia Sheriff’s Office, the FBI, Office of State Attorney R.J. Larizza and the San Diego Police Department who worked together on the case.

The sheriff and his family have received multiple threatening or harassing messages following his condemnation of neo-Nazi hate groups and associates who have recently targeted Volusia County and other areas in Florida.

On March 13, a New Jersey man was arrested in New Jersey following a similar 4chan post. The suspect, 38-year-old Richard Golden, has since been extradited to Florida, where he was welcomed by Sheriff Chitwood. Golden remains in custody at the Volusia County Branch Jail with $100,000 bond.