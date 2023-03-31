Three Men In Custody for Assault on Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine Inside Lake Worth LA Fitness

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Palm Beach Sheriff’s Detectives arrested three suspects including 43 year-old Rafael Medina, Jr., 23 year-old Octavious Medina, and 25 year-old Anthony Maldonado, for allegeldy assaulting and robbing Daniel Hernandez, AKA,Tekashi 6ix9ine, a well known rapper.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL – Three men are scheduled to be attending their first appearance today, March 31, 2023, for an assault that occurred at an LA Fitness in Lake Worth on a well known rapper named Daniel Hernandez, known within the music industry as Tekashi 6ix9ine.

According to authorities, on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an assault that took place inside LA Fitness, located in the 8000 block of Lantana Road, in Lake Worth. Upon arrival, deputies learned that the altercation occurred inside the business between several individuals resulting in injuries to the victim, Daniel Hernandez. According to various news reports, the attack began inside the sauna. The altercation was captured on cell-phone video and has been making the rounds on social media.

YouTube (short) of actual assault.

Hernandez was transported to a local hospital to be treated for what police said were non-life threatening injuries. According to authorities, yesterday, Thursday, March 30, 2023, Palm Beach Sheriff’s Detectives arrested three suspects for assaulting and robbing Hernandez. The three suspects included 43 year-old Rafael Medina, Jr., 23 year-old Octavious Medina, and 25 year-old Anthony Maldonado.

Tekashi 6ix9ine is a controversial figure in the hip-hop community being heavily criticized by famous rappers including Snoop Dogg for his cooperation and testimony against the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, a violent street gang.