Hernando Deputies Find Convicted Felon Passed Out Behind Wheel in Brooksville; Loaded Tactical 22 Long Rifle In Vehicle

According to authorities, 24 year-old Jorddan Robert Styles was charges with four counts of possession of controlled substance without a prescription, two counts of possession of weapon or ammo by a convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

BROOKSVILLE, FL – On March 29, 2023, just before 12:30 a.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the intersection of East Early Street and East Jefferson Street in Brooksville, regarding a Highway Obstruction Reportedly, a vehicle was blocking the intersection, due to the driver being “passed out behind the wheel.”

According to authorities, upon arrival, deputies located a Chevy Silverado truck with a trailer attached. The driver, later identified as, Jorddan Styles, was in fact passed out in the driver’s seat. Deputies noted the truck was still running and in “drive.”

While making contact with Styles, deputies immediately observed a piece of burnt aluminum foil and a small straw, items commonly used to ingest, inhale and/or consume illegal narcotics, on his lap.

When asked about the items, Styles told deputies he used them to smoke Oxycodone, as he had pain in his ankles. Deputies directed Styles to put the truck in “park” and to exit the vehicle.

Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services responded to the scene to assess Styles’ health. Styles refused treatment and stated he did not want to be transported to the hospital.

While conducting a search of Styles’ vehicle, deputies located a blue plastic baggie containing a crystal-like substance (5.7 grams), which later tested positive for the presence of Methamphetamine, a plastic baggie containing a white power-like substance (0.4 grams), which later tested positive for the presence of Fentanyl, five blue pills (0.5 grams), later identified as Oxycodone, and a plastic baggie containing a green leafy substance (278.7 grams), which later tested positive for the presence of marijuana.

In addition to the illegal narcotics, deputies located a Summerville American Tactical 22 long rifle. The rifle was loaded with 8 rounds of ammunition. Upon checking Styles’ criminal history, deputies discovered he is a convicted felon and not permitted to own and/or possess firearms and/or ammunition.

Styles was placed under arrest and transported to the Hernando County Detention Center. Styles refused to speak with deputies regarding the items located inside his vehicle. Styles’ vehicle was towed from the scene.

With open cases out of Sumter County and Hillsborough County, deputies requested Styles’ bond be revoked. Hernando County Crime Stoppers / Anonymous Tips

If you have information on this case, please contact Hernando County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous. Hernando County Crime Stoppers can be reached by phone at 1-866-990-TIPS (8477) or **TIPS from a cell phone. You may also submit tips via the internet at http://www.hernandocountycrimestoppers.com. You will remain anonymous and also be eligible for a reward up to $5,000 cash.