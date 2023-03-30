FEDS: Palm Beach Gardens Attorney Arrested for Possession of Child Pornography; Nearly 2000 Images, Videos Recovered From Devices

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

According to authorities, Michael T. Dolce, 53, was scheduled to appear in a West Palm Beach federal court today, March 30, 2023, for his initial appearance. According to a criminal complaint, FBI agents say Dolce downloaded child pornography using peer-2-peer software. Nearly 2000 images and videos of child pornography were recovered from his devices. Image: Booking photo.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL – A 53-year-old West Palm Beach licensed attorney has been arrested with possession of child pornography. Michael T. Dolce was scheduled to appear in a West Palm Beach federal court today, March 30, 2023, for his initial appearance.

According to the filed criminal complaint affidavit, on March 15, FBI agents executed a search warrant at Dolce’s West Palm Beach apartment. They discovered Dolce actively downloading child pornography using peer-2-peer software. Nearly 2000 images and videos of child pornography were recovered from his devices.

U.S. Attorney Markenzy Lapointe for the Southern District of Florida and Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey B. Veltri of the FBI, Miami Field Office, announced the charges. FBI Miami, West Palm Beach Resident Agency investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Gregory Schiller is prosecuting the case.

According to the The Florida Bar, Dolce graduated from Stetson University College of Law in 1994 and is associated with Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll, PLLC in Palm Beach Gardens, FL.

A complaint contains mere allegations, and all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood (PSC), a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals, who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims. For more information about the Project Safe Childhood initiative and for information regarding Internet safety, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.