Op-Ed: Madonna, Princess of Darkness & Deviancy, Adds Nashville Tour to Support Sexualization & Mutilation of Minors

Pop singer Madonna during a performance in Prague, Czech republic, November 7, 2015. File photo: Yakub88, Shutter Stock, licensed.

NASHVILLE, TX – Nobody under God’s green earth should be surprised that malevolent Madonna is stopping in Tennessee to spread her vile and venomous views. Depravity begets depravity.

Read the Press Release HERE.

With anti-LGBTQ+ legislation passing in Tennessee and other states, longtime social activist Madonna announced an additional stop on her The Celebration Tour in Nashville on December 22nd. A portion of proceeds from the show will go to trans rights organizations.

In regard to the over 100 anti-LGBTQ+ bills currently before state legislatures, Madonna says “the oppression of the LGBTQ+ is not only unacceptable and inhumane; it’s creating an unsafe environment; it makes America a dangerous place for our most vulnerable citizens, especially trans women of color.

Also, these so-called laws to protect our children are unfounded and pathetic. Anyone with half a brain knows not to f**k with a drag queen. Bob and I will see you from the stage in Nashville where we will celebrate the beauty that is the queer community.”

Joining her onstage will be “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 8 winner Bob the Drag Queen — but it’s uncertain whether the popular artist would face repercussions for performing onstage for a crowd that could potentially include fans who are not adults, surmised the New York Post.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed legislation in March restricting drag shows for and banning gender transition treatments for minors. First-time violators may be charged with a Class A misdemeanor that is punishable by a $2,500 fine and as long as a year in prison. Any subsequent offenses will be classified as a Class E felony.

The legislation builds on existing restrictions on “adult-oriented businesses” in Tennessee, expanding obscenity laws there to include performances that feature topless or exotic dancers or “male or female impersonators” that provide entertainment appealing “to a prurient interest.”

I guess the state of TN needs to send undercover agents to the Madonna concert to videotape any children in the audience watching Bob the Drag Queen’s adult entertainment.

Could the deo of debauchery be fined, arrested, and jailed? Stay tuned.

Once again, the issue is not about the LGBTQ community. It’s about defending and protecting children from the indoctrination, grooming, and sexualization of males (aka drag queens) wearing over-the-top female clothing, high-heels, and lipstick as they twerk and jerk in front of children – and act like sexually obsessed and intoxicated morons. Their no-talent performances degrade biological women and emasculate biological men.

Likewise, preventing and saving minors from harmful puberty blockers and chemical/physical castration is not about the LGBTQ community or their civil rights.

A 2019, article in the Christian Post, noted that Madonna has had a long history of ruffling feathers in the Christian community.

Her 1989 video for “Like a Prayer” was openly condemned by the Vatican for its disrespectful scenes in the church. Later on in her career, another of Madonna’s songs, titled “Holy Water,” was condemned for comparing her bodily fluids to holy water used by Catholics to bless themselves. Her “Rebel Heart Tour” also got the singer into some trouble as some of her songs were banned from being performed for being “religiously insensitive.”

Madonna presumes that Jesus supports women “choosing” to abort their unborn babies, and suggests in her new single “God Control” that the Creator opposes people having the right to own guns, the article continued.

Well, every human being is bestowed with the freewill to choose whether they worship God or Satan. And that includes Madonna and Bob.