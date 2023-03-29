Broward Detectives Search For Clues After Body Found In Backseat Of Burning Vehicle In Pompano Beach – The Published Reporter®
Broward Detectives Search For Clues After Body Found In Backseat Of Burning Vehicle In Pompano Beach

Homicide Detectives Investigating
POMPANO BEACH, FL – A body was discovered in a burned out vehicle behind an apartment complex in Pompano Beach. Now, detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit are investigating. 

According to authorities, just before 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 28, Broward County Regional Communications received a call regarding a vehicle fire in the 3100 block of Northwest Second Terrace in Pompano Beach. Broward Sheriff’s deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded and located a 2022 Mercedes Benz SUV fully engulfed in flames. Once Pompano Beach Fire Rescue extinguished the flames, human remains were observed on the rear passenger seat of the vehicle. 

Broward Sheriff’s Homicide and Crime Scene units were notified to investigate. Investigators with the State Fire Marshal’s Office were also contacted. The Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office was also notified and responded. The victim was transported to the M.E.’s office for proper identification and post mortem examination to determine the cause and manner of death. 

Broward Sheriff’s Homicide Unit is asking anyone with information regarding this case to contact Homicide Detective Louis Bonhomme at 954-321-4377 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch App. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477), online at browardcrimestoppers.org, or dial **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone in the United States. 

