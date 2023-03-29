Op-Ed: Staffer for Pro-Life Senator Rand Paul Brutally Stabbed – Earlier on ‘The View’ Jane Fonda Says Murder for Pro-Lifers

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Jane Fonda participates in press briefing with Herve Berville and Laura Meller on new High Seas Treaty at United Nations Headquarters in New York on February 21, 2023. File photo: Lev Radin, Shutter Stock, licensed.

“I’ve noticed that everyone who is for abortion has already been born.” – President Ronald Reagan

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Hollyweird actress, narcissist, and radical Democrat Jane Fonda has claimed that her comments about ‘murdering’ those responsible for and supportive of pro-life laws in the US was “obviously made in jest.”

Watch a video clip HERE.

Fonda sounded off several times before the other hosts and guests rushed in to try to negate the damage. In my opinion, she was as serious as a heart attack. Due to backlash, Fonda later apologized. Was it sincere? I doubt it. Entitlement plus woke equals illogical thinking, out-of-control emotions, and violent actions.

Fonda’s statement came in the wake of a series of violent acts against pro-life pregnancy centers and an assassination attempt on one of the Supreme Court Justices involved in the overturning of Roe v Wade. Numerous pro-life pregnancy resource centers were subjected to graffiti, vandalism and on a number of occasions, arson.

According to LifeNews, Senator Rand Paul, a pro-life Republican from Kentucky, announced that a member of his Senate staff was brutally attacked in broad daylight on March 25.

Paul confirms in a statement that a member of his staff was “brutally attacked in broad daylight” and police reports confirm the staffer was stabbed with a knife multiple times in Washington, D.C. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

According to the police report, 42-year-old Glynn Neal, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Kill. “Federal Bureau of Prisons records show Neal was released from prison on Friday – the day before the stabbing.” Fox 5 DC reported.

In another report, a Wayne State University (WSU) professor was suspended with pay after writing on Facebook that it is “far more admirable to kill a racist, homophobic, or transphobic speaker than it is to shout them down,” according to the New Guard.

Additionally, a Wisconsin man was recently charged for allegedly setting fire to the Wisconsin Family Action office in May right after the leak of the U.S. Supreme Court abortion ruling Dobbs v. Jackson. Reuters reports federal authorities arrested Hridindu Sankar Roychowdhury, 29, in Boston, Massachusetts after they said DNA evidence connected him to the arson attack.

In November, FBI Director Christopher Wray begrudgingly admitted that most of the abortion-related attacks in the past year have targeted pro-life organizations.

LifeNews has been keeping track of the attacks since 2022. Read about 270 incidents HERE.

Prayers for Paul’s staffer, pro-life centers, and baby-saving activists.

“We cannot diminish the value of one category of human life–the unborn–without diminishing the value of all human life.” –President Ronald Reagan