Op-Ed: “Show Me the Man and I’ll Find You the Crime”

Former President Donald J. Trump makes remarks at the 2023 CPAC. File photo: Julia Nikhinson, Consolidated News Photos, Shutter Stock, licensed.

DELRAY BEACH, FL – Are we becoming another Soviet Union? The phrase in the headline was spoken by Lavrentiy Beria, who was the Chief of the Soviet Secret Police, during Josef Stalin’s tenure in the Soviet Union. It has relevance today in our country with the attempted prosecution of former President Donald Trump by a far-left, Democrat, radical Marxist prosecutor, Alvin Bragg, who had been elected to office with campaign contributions from that anti-American, George Soros. He is now the district attorney in the Borough of Manhattan in New York City.

Whoever heard of bringing charges against a former president, in this case, Donald Trump, for allegedly paying a porn star to drop a frivolous lawsuit about indulging in an affair from many years prior, and for which the former president denies? Wealthy people do that all the time to avoid the bad publicity that a lawsuit like that would cause them grief with his life, and for his family. Besides the extortion attempt by the porn actress, Stormy Daniels, and Trump’s former lawyer, the disgraced Michael Cohen, who is now a disbarred lawyer and a convicted felon, the prosecutor Bragg is using those two as the main witnesses against Trump. Both have zero credibility, but it seems Bragg is going ahead with this prosecution regardless of the evidence in order to smear the reputation of the hated Donald Trump in hopes of preventing him from running for president again.

This whole whole vindictive charade looks like an episode of the old “Keystone Kops” of yesteryear. Even though the evidence is tainted, the Democrats and Bragg are going ahead with this ridiculous legal procedure, against the legal advice of most esteemed professional lawyers like Alan Derschowitz and Jonathan Turley.

If this outrage is permitted to be used by the Democrats and the “Deep State” bureaucrats, we are becoming like a third world “Banana Republic”.

How did we come to this stage in our history? Is it the inordinate desire on the part of the radical Democrats to keep and remain in power at all costs? It certainly appears to be that. The end should not justify the means.

In addition, look what has happened to many of the people, Trump supporters, who participated in the breach of the Capitol on Jan. 6. No sane person condones what happened on Jan. 6, but the “Deep State”, headed up by a Trump hating Justice Dep’t., has gone after many of those protesters who did not cause violence or damage to the Capitol building. The organized groups of hooligans who caused the damage and violence, not the peaceful Trump supporters who got caught up in the frenzy of the moment, are the one’s who should be charged with crimes, including a guy caught on video tape urging others to breach the Capitol, by the name of Ray Epps, who has been free of any charges against him. It has been rumored that he was part of cadre of people working undercover for the disgraced FBI. Some of the peaceful protesters are still in jail. Shouldn’t they have had to pay a fine and serve probation, not be kept in jail for over a year? They are not terrorists as the Democrats and their lackey’s in the media want to portray them. That is not “even” justice under the law.

The hatred for former President Trump on the part of the Democrats must end and saner and calmer heads should and must prevail. The old adage of “agree to disagree in a peaceful manner” should be the prevailing mantra of our country going forward, and I might add, stop the hatred toward individuals you don’t agree with.

We can’t continue to use the tactics of Lavrentiy Beria in our democratic republic, otherwise our standing in the world will be compromised. It’s bad enough that we have an Administration that is undermining our democracy and making us the laughing stock of the world. Let’s make our dearly departed “Founding Fathers” proud in their graves by returning to the principles they gave us in the Declaration of Independence and our U.S. Constitution. God bless America.