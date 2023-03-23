How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The approval rating of Joe Biden in March nearly hit the lowest level of his presidency in March amid the nation’s economic turmoil in the form of skyrocketing inflation, rising interest rates, and bank collapses that have Americans fearing for their financial security and well-being.

Currently, Biden’s approval rating is only 38 percent, which represents a large decrease from February, when his rating was at 45 percent, according to the results of a new survey released by the Associated Press and the NORC Center for Public Affairs Research (AP-NORC).

The drop in Biden’s rating comes on the heels of the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, in addition to rampant fears that the nation is on the precipice of an all-out recession.

The survey that was conducted by AP-NORC was amongst 1,081 American adults from March 16 through March 20, with a reported margin of error of 4 percent.

The drop in the President’s approval rating runs amid uncertainty as to whether he will run for reelection in 2024; he had been expected to make a formal announcement that he was entering the race in the wake of February’s State of the Union address, but such an announcement never materialized.

Some members of his own Democratic Party have expressed doubts that Biden should run once again, citing his advanced age; if he were to be successfully reelected, by inauguration day in 2025 he would be 82 years old.

Biden has failed to achieve a positive approval rating since August 2021; his lowest-ever rating – just 36 percent – came in July 2022 when gas prices and inflation were currently skyrocketing, driving up the costs of goods and services for cash-strapped American citizens across the country.