ICI Homes Honored At Northeast Florida Laurel Awards; Receives Grand Laurel Plus 22 Additional Awards

The ICI Homes team at the Laurel Awards competition. The company and its sales associates earned 23 awards including the Grand Laurel Award.

JACKSONVILLE, FL – ICI Homes swept the annual Laurel Awards competition, earning 23 awards including the Grand Laurel Award. Presented by the Northeast Florida Builders Association, the Laurel Awards is an annual competition recognizing sales, marketing and design excellence.

“We are genuinely honored to be recognized by the Laurel Awards judges and our peers in the building industry for our success,” said Joe Bianco, ICI Homes North Florida Division Manager. “These awards are a testament to the dedication demonstrated by our talented team, who provides the highest quality of design and construction, and exceptional customer service.”

ICI Homes received Laurel awards in several categories, including the following in new construction:

Costa Mesa in Silverleaf – Best Model Home in the $900,000-$950,000 category

Aiden in Middlebourne – Best Model Home in the $750,000-$800,000 category

Eastport in Seven Pines – Best Model Home in the $700,000-$750,000 category

Elkton in West End – Best Model Home in the $550,000-$600,000 category

Palos Verdes in Middlebourne – Best Outdoor Living Space in the $150,000-200,000 category

Individual achievement awards were presented to Alaina (Record) Helmuth for Sales Manager of the Year, Juliana Toohey for Site Agent of the Year, and Ashley Morrell for Rookie of the Year.

The company’s team of New Home Sales Associates received numerous awards for sales excellence. Top Producer – Million Dollar Circle Awards were presented to Juliana Toohey, Eric Weyh, Barbi Rinks and Kelly Nowak. Kim Holder, Kelly Weyh, Austin Babb, Lia Chinchilla, Cindy Voyles, Lynda Winters, Ashley Morrell, Mandy Spurlin, Emily Mowery, and Kyla Knowles were also honored for sales success.

For more information about ICI Homes and its communities, visit ICIHomes.com.

About ICI Homes

Headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL for over 40 years, ICI Homes has built thousands of homes in prestigious communities in many major Florida markets including Daytona Beach, Jacksonville, Orlando, Tampa, and Gainesville. Known as Florida’s Custom Home Builder, the company is widely recognized for its unique ability to customize any home with a focus on superior energy-wise standards of their luxury custom single-family, estate and townhomes. ICI Homes continues to win hundreds of awards for outstanding design features and was awarded the Platinum Builder Award by HBW in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021. ICI Homes is consistently ranked among the nation’s “Top 100 Builders” by Builder magazine and has been named “Builder of the Year” by the Florida Home Builders Association many times over.

