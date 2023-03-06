BusinessLocalReal Estate

ICI Homes Honored At Northeast Florida Laurel Awards; Receives Grand Laurel Plus 22 Additional Awards

By George McGregor
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

ICI Homes swept the annual Laurel Awards competition
The ICI Homes team at the Laurel Awards competition. The company and its sales associates earned 23 awards including the Grand Laurel Award.

JACKSONVILLE, FL – ICI Homes swept the annual Laurel Awards competition, earning 23 awards including the Grand Laurel Award. Presented by the Northeast Florida Builders Association, the Laurel Awards is an annual competition recognizing sales, marketing and design excellence.

“We are genuinely honored to be recognized by the Laurel Awards judges and our peers in the building industry for our success,” said Joe Bianco, ICI Homes North Florida Division Manager. “These awards are a testament to the dedication demonstrated by our talented team, who provides the highest quality of design and construction, and exceptional customer service.”

ICI Homes received Laurel awards in several categories, including the following in new construction:

  • Costa Mesa in Silverleaf – Best Model Home in the $900,000-$950,000 category
  • Aiden in Middlebourne – Best Model Home in the $750,000-$800,000 category
  • Eastport in Seven Pines – Best Model Home in the $700,000-$750,000 category
  • Elkton in West End – Best Model Home in the $550,000-$600,000 category
  • Palos Verdes in Middlebourne – Best Outdoor Living Space in the $150,000-200,000 category
FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.
 

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

Individual achievement awards were presented to Alaina (Record) Helmuth for Sales Manager of the Year, Juliana Toohey for Site Agent of the Year, and Ashley Morrell for Rookie of the Year.

The company’s team of New Home Sales Associates received numerous awards for sales excellence. Top Producer – Million Dollar Circle Awards were presented to Juliana Toohey, Eric Weyh, Barbi Rinks and Kelly Nowak. Kim Holder, Kelly Weyh, Austin Babb, Lia Chinchilla, Cindy Voyles, Lynda Winters, Ashley Morrell, Mandy Spurlin, Emily Mowery, and Kyla Knowles were also honored for sales success.

For more information about ICI Homes and its communities, visit ICIHomes.com.

About ICI Homes
Headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL for over 40 years, ICI Homes has built thousands of homes in prestigious communities in many major Florida markets including Daytona Beach, Jacksonville, Orlando, Tampa, and Gainesville. Known as Florida’s Custom Home Builder, the company is widely recognized for its unique ability to customize any home with a focus on superior energy-wise standards of their luxury custom single-family, estate and townhomes. ICI Homes continues to win hundreds of awards for outstanding design features and was awarded the Platinum Builder Award by HBW in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021. ICI Homes is consistently ranked among the nation’s “Top 100 Builders” by Builder magazine and has been named “Builder of the Year” by the Florida Home Builders Association many times over.

For more information, visit ICIHomes.com.

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

George McGregor

Mr. McGregor is our staff news reporter who focuses primarily on reviewing and editing (if necessary) all media alerts and press releases for The Published Reporter. Media advisories, alerts and press releases can be sent via email to media@publishedreporter.com and, if approved, will be published free of charge. There is no guarantee your release will be published; inclusion is at the discretion of our editors. We receive hundreds of media advisories and news alerts per day and choose a select few for publication. Please see our editorial guidelines and terms of service.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to George McGregor (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author

 

More Stories

COPS: Three Suspects Wanted For Distraction Theft At Whole…

Joe Mcdermott

Op-Ed: Banal Buttigieg Blaming Trump for Ohio Train…

Melissa Martin, Ph.D.

Florida Man Killed by Rare, Brain-Eating Organism In Tap…

Christopher Boyle
1 of 1,445
You can support this publication by doing business with our website hosting provider. Funding for THE PUBLISHED REPORTER® graciously provided by SEARCHEN NETWORKS®