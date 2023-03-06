One Dead In Highway Shooting on Interstate 95 Northbound At Broward Boulevard

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

BROWARD COUNTY, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives are investigating the murder of a man on Interstate 95 early Sunday morning. According to authorities, around 1:30 a.m., on Sunday, March 5, Broward County Regional Communications received a call regarding occupants of one vehicle shooting at occupants of another vehicle on Interstate 95 northbound at Broward Boulevard.

Florida Highway Patrol and the Fort Lauderdale Police Department responded to the scene. On scene, law enforcement located two victims, an adult male and an adult female, who were shot while driving in a silver Mercedes. The male was pronounced deceased on scene, and the female passenger was transported to an area hospital with a gunshot wound.

Broward Sheriff’s Homicide and Crime Scene units responded to the scene and are investigating the circumstances of the shooting.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Homicide Detective John Curcio at 954-321-4212 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch App. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477), online at browardcrimestoppers.org, or dial **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone in the United States.