CrimeLocalSociety

One Dead In Highway Shooting on Interstate 95 Northbound At Broward Boulevard

By Joe Mcdermott
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

FATAL SHOOTING
Florida Highway Patrol and Fort Lauderdale Police responded to the scene locating two victims, an adult male and an adult female, who were shot while driving in a silver Mercedes. The male was pronounced deceased on scene, and the female passenger was transported to an area hospital with a gunshot wound.

BROWARD COUNTY, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives are investigating the murder of a man on Interstate 95 early Sunday morning. According to authorities, around 1:30 a.m., on Sunday, March 5, Broward County Regional Communications received a call regarding occupants of one vehicle shooting at occupants of another vehicle on Interstate 95 northbound at Broward Boulevard.

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

Florida Highway Patrol and the Fort Lauderdale Police Department responded to the scene. On scene, law enforcement located two victims, an adult male and an adult female, who were shot while driving in a silver Mercedes. The male was pronounced deceased on scene, and the female passenger was transported to an area hospital with a gunshot wound.

Broward Sheriff’s Homicide and Crime Scene units responded to the scene and are investigating the circumstances of the shooting.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Homicide Detective John Curcio at 954-321-4212 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch App. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477), online at browardcrimestoppers.org, or dial **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone in the United States.

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is our daily investigative journalist and staff reporter who keeps his eyes peeled for interesting Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott, one of our first and thus veteran reporters, is also a data analyst for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author

 

More Stories

56 Kiddie Porn Charges Netted by Buttigieg’s “Mentee” Mayor…

Melissa Martin, Ph.D.

Florida Man Killed by Rare, Brain-Eating Organism In Tap…

Christopher Boyle

Tennessee Governor Signs New Bills Banning Gender-Affirming…

Christopher Boyle
1 of 2,290
You can support this publication by doing business with our website hosting provider. Funding for THE PUBLISHED REPORTER® graciously provided by SEARCHEN NETWORKS®