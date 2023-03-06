Important: This story is categorized as an opinion piece. This means it bypasses ordinary fact checking and is likely based entirely on the authors opinion. Please see disclosure in author bio below story.
Op-Ed: New Florida Bill to Ban Gender Studies and Critical Race Theory Majors at State Universities

By Melissa Martin, Ph.D.
File photo: University of College, Shutter Stock, licensed.
The most effective way to destroy people is to deny and obliterate their own understanding of their history.” –George Orwell

PORTSMOUTH, OH –   When Gov. Ron DeSantis said, “Florida is where woke goes to die,” he really meant it. The liberal progressive establishment in Florida’s public higher education system is going down.

But those taken hostage by diversity, equity, inclusion (DEI), critical race theory (CRT), and gender ideology – the blue-pilled captives of the Matrix are fighting to stay in la-la-land. Dancing happily to the puppet master behind the curtain, the administrators, professors and students have embraced a fairy tale fallacy.

You can’t join the movement for the thrill of the cause.” –Michael C. Haymes

Others on college campuses fear the wrath of being ostracized by cancel culture and have obeyed with lips closed. A tactic fearmongers know quite well.

Cancel culture is not actually about justice. It is about control. People use cancellation to force conformity to ideals.” –Teal Swan

HB 999, states that general education classes at state universities “may not suppress or distort significant historical events or include a curriculum that teaches identity politics, such as Critical Race Theory, or defines American history as contrary to the creation of a new nation based on universal principles stated in the Declaration of Independence.”

Republican State Representative Alex Andrade introduced the bill, which additionally prohibits universities from spending money on programs or campus activities that promote DEI and “Critical Race Theory rhetoric.”

Kudos to Rep. Andrade as he fights against racist policies disguised as social justice issues in Florida.

In addition HB 999 would create a “Florida Institute for Governance and Civics” at Florida State University, which would encourage civic literacy in Florida schools and development of education tools and resources for K-12 and postsecondary students “to foster an understanding of how individual rights, constitutionalism, separation of powers, and federalism function within the American system of government.”

The bill would also prohibit employers from considering diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) while hiring university faculty.

In other words, candidates for employment would be considered based on educational merit, work experiences, research projects, and productivity – not Leftist woke ideology that uses the false theory of systemic racism to gain power.

Alas, the Lefty liberals are howling and yowling in disbelief. Being immersed in the militant social justice culture, they can’t imagine a day without complaining about the big bad White wolf that supposedly wants to eat minority grandmas.

The American Historical Association (AHA), in the middle of a mammoth meltdown, has released a statement on HB 999 “expressing horror.” To date, 34 organizations have signed onto the statement. 

Would they rather allow a Marxist mob to continue with the infiltration of public education as they fiercely erode freedom of speech, the Bill of Rights, and the U.S. Constitution? I guess so.

And by the way, we are a U.S. Republic – not a democracy. The AHA needs to get its facts straight. “The United States of America is defined as a constitutional republic.”

Doing a deeper dive reveals the heart and soul of public higher education in the United States has been taken hostage by the same radical Democrat regime that hides in the White House basement.

The Marxian’s love of democratic institutions was a stratagem only, a pious fraud for the deception of the masses. Within a socialist community there is no room left for freedom.” –Ludwig Von Mises

HB 999 is imperative legislation.

Christopher Rufo, a journalist and activist whom DeSantis appointed a trustee of the New College of Florida, cheered the move on Twitter last week. “This would be the most ambitious reform to higher education in a half-century,” he tweeted. “Gov. DeSantis is channeling the sentiment of the voters, who have demanded that taxpayer dollars stop subsidizing left-wing racialist ideology and partisan political activism. Democracy returns,” as noted in Inside Higher Ed.

Kudos to Rufo for addressing the woke mind virus in our great land of liberty as he challenges the militant leaders working to divide Americans on college campuses in Florida and beyond.

At its heart, wokeness is divisive, exclusionary, and hateful. It basically gives mean people a shield to be mean and cruel, armored in false virtue.” –Elon Musk

Melissa Martin, Ph.D., is a former professional child therapist, early literacy advocate, book author, and syndicated opinion-editorial columnist. Her work appears in various national and international newspapers. She lives in Southern Ohio.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

