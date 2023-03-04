Todd English, 4X James Beard Award-Winning Chef Hosted Culinary Experience at BENTLEY RESIDENCES, Feb. 22

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Chef Todd English creating a world-class wagyu tasting experience at the Bentley Residences Miami / Sales Gallery in celebration of wine and food week in Miami (Photo Credit: Ryan Troy)

MIAMI, FL – In celebration of SoBe Food & Wine weekend, Gil Dezer, President of Dezer Development hosted a world-class wagyu tasting with 4x James Beard Award-Winning Celebrity Chef Todd English at the Bentley Residences Miami / Sales Gallery.

Adriana de Moura (L) and Guerdy Abraira (R) of Real Housewives of Miami attend the Todd English Culinary Experience at Bentley Residences Miami / Sales Gallery (Photo Credit: Ryan Troy)

Dezer welcomed over 200 VIP guests and celebrities — including Guerdy Abraira and Adriana de Moura from Real Housewives of Miami. Attendees enjoyed an immersive Australian wagyu experience with Chef Todd at the helm, while sipping on premium libations at Bentley Residences Sunny Isles Beach oceanfront location.