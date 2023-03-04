Todd English, 4X James Beard Award-Winning Chef Hosted Culinary Experience at BENTLEY RESIDENCES, Feb. 22

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
MIAMI, FL – In celebration of SoBe Food & Wine weekend, Gil Dezer, President of Dezer Development hosted a world-class wagyu tasting with 4x James Beard Award-Winning Celebrity Chef Todd English at the Bentley Residences Miami / Sales Gallery.
Dezer welcomed over 200 VIP guests and celebrities — including Guerdy Abraira and Adriana de Moura from Real Housewives of Miami. Attendees enjoyed an immersive Australian wagyu experience with Chef Todd at the helm, while sipping on premium libations at Bentley Residences Sunny Isles Beach oceanfront location.