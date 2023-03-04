New Florida Bill: Businesses That Expose Minors to Sexually Explicit Performances Could Face Fine; Drag Queens No More Mixing With Minors

“Protection of Children,” was filed by Rep. Randy Fine, R-Melbourne Beach, in the House and Sen. Clay Yarborough, R-Jacksonville, in the Senate. When passed, the bill shall take effect upon becoming a law. File photo: WhiteHaven, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – A recent bill filed would authorize the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation to fine, suspend, or revoke the license of any public establishment that admits a child to adult live performances, according to an article in Florida’s Voice.

Kudos to Congressmen Fine and Yarborough to standing up for minors.

“Adult live performance” means any show, exhibition, or other presentation in front of a live audience which, in whole or in part, depicts or simulates nudity, sexual conduct, sexual excitement, specific sexual activities, lewd conduct, or the lewd exposure of prosthetic or imitation genitals or breasts.

Yes, that describes the drag queen performances with children in the audience – and the video clips tell the salacious story. Truth doesn’t lie.

The division may offer a $5,000 fine for an establishment’s first violation or issue a $10,000 fine for an establishment’s second or subsequent violation of this subsection.

I want to be very clear: Nobody is rallying to shutter LGBTQ festivals, shows, parades, or events in Florida’s public parks. And any group or individual that spreads this rhetoric is using a false tactic to push for drag queen entertainment with children in the audience.

Protesting adult drag queen entertainment around children is NOT about the civil rights of the LGBTQ community. Furthermore, it’s not about adult drag queens that perform for other adults in adult places. Nobody is erasing drag queens or individuals that identify as the opposite sex. That’s another play-the-victim tactic used by members of the gender identity cult to evoke emotional responses.

Albeit, this is not a social justice issue – a tactic used by child predators and pedophiles to infiltrate places for access to children.

IT’S ABOUT DRAG QUEENS MIXING WITH MINORS.

Gender ideology is unscientific with absolutely no foundation in research and it denies factual biology, anatomy, physiology, and genetics. There are two sexes: male and female.

THERE IS NO TRANSGENDER GENE.

Children should not be allowed in bars, strip clubs, or at any event with male performers (aka heterosexual, homosexual, bisexual, transsexual men dressed in outlandish costumes, caked on makeup, wacky wigs) and that includes: brunch, bingo, and story hour in public libraries and schools. The evidence is in – watch the videos from Libs of TikTok. Watch the undercover videos from journalists.

The following rebellious LGBTQ organizations and left-wing extremists will continue to allow drag queens to indoctrinate, groom, and sexualize children until enough sensible citizens protest and enough rational elected officials pass legislation with teeth to defend and protect minors.

My questions: Have LGBTQ individuals and activists viewed the video clips of drag queens in Florida simulating sex acts, simulating a bloody abortion, stuffing dollar bills down thongs, at a venue with sex toys and game with giant plastic penises? And if so, do they care about the mental, cultural, social, sexually heath of kids?

Read the following columns and see the video clips for yourself:

Pride Cape Coral Pride

In February, the Cape Coral Pride Committee told NBC2 they plan to follow through with plans to hold a public drag show in March. Their two-day annual event is March 4 and 5.

Pride Naples

Against the protests of residents in Naples, the mayor and all but two city council members thumbed their noses at Gov. DeSantis and voted to allow drag queens to perform at the “family friendly” Pride event in June.

Palm Beach

According to a March article in South Florida Gay News, Palm Beach Pride, which is organized by Compass in Lake Worth Beach doesn’t have “a liquor license so state regulators have less leverage to lord over them.”

Bam! There’s the entitlement and rebellion. No discussion about the sexually explicit behaviors of drag queens around minors.

“Youth and allies must be at Pride. Drag queens must be at Pride,” Julie Seaver, Compass’ Executive Director, said. “Seaver assures us that drag queens will be very visible in Sunday’s parade and on the main stage both days.”

The article notes that Seaver’s consulted with the state’s attorney in Palm Beach County and was told there are no laws against drag entertainment, or drag queens in general, being in public.

Florida’s obscenity laws are codified in Chapter 847 of the Florida statutes. Chapter 847 – 2020 Florida Statutes – The Florida Senate 847.0133 Protection of minors; prohibition of certain acts in connection with obscenity; penalty. 847.0134 Prohibition of adult entertainment establishment that displays, sells, or distributes materials harmful to minors within 2,500 feet of a school. 847.0135 Computer pornography; prohibited computer usage; traveling to meet minor; penalties.

Wilton Manors

“Wilton Manors has more time to see how events play out. The annual Stonewall Pride Parade & Street Festival doesn’t happen until June 17. The city commission approved a permit for the event in February. During the meeting, commissioners briefly mentioned the possibility of harassment from Tallahassee, but approved the permit with no restrictions,” notes the article.

So, drag queens are given permission to entertain with kids in the audience.

Folks, that’s why Florida needs a law to ban drag queens from entertaining children. The LGBTQ militants and radical trans activists will not stop until they are made to stop.

Furthermore, I don’t care about the popularity of RuPaul and his DragCon show. Children don’t belong on his catwalk while dressed in drag. Sensible and responsible citizens need to put kids ahead of woke cancel culture and speak out against RuPaul’s indoctrination of children.

No child is born in the wrong body. Therefore, the proselytization by deviant drag queens and fanatic activists needs to be shuttered around minors.

The drag queens that have spoken up against mixing children and DQs include Ryan Woods (aka Lady MAGA USA) and William Browning (aka Kitty Demure).

Take it from a drag queen: “I have no idea why you [mothers] want drag queens to read books to your children. What in the hell has a drag queen ever done to make you . . . admire them so much, other than put on makeup and jump on the floor and writhe around and do sexual things on stage? I have absolutely no idea why you would want that to influence your child.”

Other Sources:

Gone Too Far: Drag Queen Lunacy and Child Abuse by the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons. “How far will the “educators” go to expose children to alternative gender and “queer” life choices? Public libraries are hosting “Drag Queen Story Hours” for children aged 3 to 11. Some schools bring the drag queens into the classrooms where students are a captive audience. According to the organizers, the point of the Drag Queen Story Hour is to “give kids glamorous, positive, and unabashedly queer role models.” I remember a time when drag queen entertainment was reserved for night clubs.”

PragerU is educating, informing, and spreading awareness with its “Protect Children’s Innocence” campaign.

Fighting Back Against the Drag Queen Story Hour. Networking with thousands of students and concerned parents, TFP Student Action defends traditional moral values on college campuses.

Eagle Forum: “The sudden omnipresence of drag queens seeking to entertain young children is not simply a natural evolution toward tolerance and inclusion. It is a tactic. As therapist Paula Rinehart explains, destructive political agendas are behind the glitter, and children are simply the means to advance the extremism. We cannot be afraid to speak out.”

Journalist Christopher Rufo took a deep dive into what he calls “the real story” behind drag queen culture. He concludes, “This isn’t about ‘tolerance’ and ‘inclusion.’ It’s about adult activists using the goodwill surrounding gay and lesbian social movements as cover for advancing extreme left-wing ideologies and turning children into shock troops for their gender revolution.”

Life Site: Parents are finally pushing back against Drag Queen Story House

What can Floridians do?

Contact your state representatives and respectfully voice your concerns and support.

Contact your mayor, city council, commissioners and attend public meetings. No taxpayer dollars should go to Pride events that allow DQ’s to perform for minors.

Start a petition in your county and community.

Write a Letter to the Editor for your local newspaper.

Share info on social media platforms.

Contact restaurants that allow children to attend DQ brunches and peacefully voice your concerns.

Contact venues, including churches, that allow children at DQ bingo.

Attend peaceful protests at Pride events across Florida that allow DQs to perform in front of minors.

Apply to run for a seat on your local library board, school board, and city council.

Contact Liberty Counsel in Orlando, Florida, MassResistance, and Gays Against Groomers Florida chapter at gag.ftlauderdale@gmail.com.

And vote at every election.

Children’s rights are human rights. Adults that truly care about the wellbeing of kids will never stop fighting for them.

“Only in the radical left’s woke dystopia is it not appropriate to protect kids.” – Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders