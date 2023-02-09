Blackjack Player Hits Super4 Progressive Jackpot for Over $1.2 Million at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

The Super4 Progressive Blackjack jackpot amount surpassed $1 Million on December 19, 2022. With this recent win, the jackpot amount reset to over $223,000 and will grow until the next hit. File photo: Juliannedev, Shutter Stock, licensed.

COCONUT CREEK, FL – One lucky Table Games winner hit a Super4 Progressive Blackjack jackpot of over $1.2 Million with a $5 side bet at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek. The guest was playing live Blackjack in Coco’s Smoke-Free Pavilion on February 8 when he hit the $1,242,066.40 jackpot, the largest Table Games Progressive win at Coco to date.

The gentleman from Lake Worth, Florida was celebrating his birthday at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek. His winning hand was a Royal Flush in Diamonds with a King and Queen combined with the dealer’s Jack and Ace of Diamonds.

Players can win big at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek when they hit any of the five Live Blackjack Progressive Jackpots: Royal Flush in Diamonds, Royal Flush (Any Other Suit), Three of a Kind, Straight, and Must Hit $200. Real-time Progressive Jackpot amounts can be viewed at any Blackjack Table at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek.

Super4 Progressive Blackjack is an optional side bet for Blackjack games. All house rules apply to the standard game of Blackjack. Super4 wager pays if the dealer has a Blackjack, and the resulting combination of the dealer Blackjack and player’s two cards qualifies for a listed pay.

Additionally, Super4 wager pays if the dealer has an Ace up and does not have a Blackjack, the player qualifies for a listed pay.

Seminole Casino Coconut Creek offers over 75 live Table Games, with similar Progressives available to play at most, including eight tables in Coco’s all-new Smoke-Free Pavilion. The Smoke-Free Pavilion also features 300 smoke-free slot machines, a High Limit room, dedicated cashier and Players Club.

About Seminole Casino Coconut Creek

Seminole Casino Coconut Creek offers an energized and upscale local’s casino experience featuring over 2,200 Las Vegas-style slot machines and over 75 live Table Games with real dealers and real cards, including Blackjack, Baccarat, 3-card Poker and more, along with 30 tables of live and tournament Poker. For guests who prefer a non-smoking environment, Coco’s all-new Smoke-Free Pavilion offers over 300 smoke-free Slots, including High Limit favorites, as well as eight live Table Games with convenient access via the west parking entrance. High Limit areas offer 200 premium slots and 13 live Table Games for guests who prefer an elevated gaming experience. Coco also offers world-class dining, including its award-winning steakhouse, NYY Steak, as well as a variety of other dining options, such as the New York-style 1st Street Deli, Italian bistro-inspired Sorrisi, and breezy Sunset Grill. Live entertainment can be found several nights a week at Sunset Grill, Legends Lounge, and Nectar. Open 24/7, 365 days a year, Seminole Casino Coconut Creek is located at the corner of U.S. 441 (State Road 7) and Sample Road in Coconut Creek, Florida.

For more information, call (954) 977-6700 or visit CasinoCoco.com.