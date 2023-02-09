Op-Ed: Do the Democrats Really Believe There is a War on Democracy?

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

DELRAY BEACH, FL – Since the 2020 elections, the Democrats, in unison, are throwing out the idea that Republicans are attacking our democracy. Is that true or are they projecting what they are actually doing instead of what the Republicans are doing?

Let’s examine that dubious charge of which party is really trying to attack our democracy. Who wants to pack the Supreme Court? That’s the Democrats. Who wants to do away with the Electoral College? That’s the Democrats. Who wants to defund the police? That’s the Democrats. Who packed a Select House Committee with ONLY like minded individuals who hated Donald Trump? That’s the Democrats. Who has encouraged illegal aliens to invade our country, and letting most remain unvetted as they are scattered throughout the United States? That’s the Democrats. Who has turned a blind eye to the Mexican cartels who have smuggled tons of poisonous drugs into our country? That’s the Democrats. Who wants to make fossil fuels illegal by the year 2035, thereby raising gas and home heating oil prices creating hardship levels for most poor and middle class consumers? That’s the Democrats. Who has accepted donated “blood money” from that “evil” George Soros, as he undermines our legal justice system by financing radical prosecutors around the country? That’s the Democrats. Who lies about the Republicans wanting to do away with Social Security and Medicare? That’s the Democrats. As you can see, it’s not the Republicans who are attacking our democracy, it is the Democrats.

One of the most insidious ways which the lies of the Democrats are using to subvert our democracy is in the area of “Climate Change” (a/k/a global warming). The climate change fanatics are claiming that if we don’t restrict the use of fossil fuels that powers our democratic republic (which is what our country is, not a pure democracy), we will not exist in 10 years (another apocalyptic prophesy that will not come true). Meanwhile, if they get their way, it will make our country poorer along with the rest of the world. This is what the “Globalists” are aiming for, and most of them are millionaires and billionaires (isn’t it ironic?).

As one of our sage forefathers, Ben Franklin, once stated, “We are a republic if you can keep it”, but that advice seems to have fallen on the deaf ears of the Democrats. Our Constitution has served us well for over 234 years and it is looked upon with envy by countries around the world. Look at all the people who want to get into our country, both legally and illegally. Is it because we are a Marxist/Socialist country or is it because we are a free enterprise capitalist country and a democratic republic?

Since our education system leaves a lot to be desired, with our students woefully lacking in knowing and understanding our history, the demagoguery of the Democrats find a willing clientele. Over the past few years we’ve seen some of our government agencies cross over to the “dark side” by colluding with some of our private companies to try to “Fundamentally Change” our country (the words of former President Barack Obama) . It has been carried out by the present Biden Administration with a vengeance. Agencies like the Justice Department, along with the F.B.I., have been weaponized against against its citizens, as well as the Republican Party. Tactics, such as spying on political opponents, raiding homes of individuals, arresting people for expressing their opinions at school board meetings, have become more than just isolated incidences, but an orchestrated attack on the principles of our democratic republic. This cannot continue or it will be the death of our republic as we know it. Our political parties are at each others throats on most all issues confronting us. There seems to be no common ground or compromise that the parties can agree on. By accusing the other side of attacking our democracy, spreading bigotry and racism, and acting like fascists, will not solve our many problems. Most of this animus is directed at the Republicans by the Democrats. If the Republicans retaliate in kind, chaos will occur and our enemies around the world will take advantage of a weakened United States. We can’t let that happen.