New Law Reportedly Turns California into Haven for Prostitution, Human Trafficking 

Reports indicate that pimps have their prostitutes working on the street right outside a Catholic grade school, often in extremely inappropriate stages of undress…if they’re even wearing clothing at all. File photo: Ground Picture, Shutter Stock, licensed.

LOS ANGELES, CA – A new state law that was touted as providing protection for transgender women from being “unfairly targeted by law enforcement” has had the unintended effect of turning California into a haven for human trafficking and prostitution, with scantily-clad hookers now seemingly seen twerking on every street corner, according to concerned local civic leaders.

San Francisco’s Mission District has become overwhelmed with prostitutes and pimps who often will harass innocent mothers as they walk their children to school, according to Hillary Ronen, the beleaguered city’s Supervisor.

“It’s absolutely out of control and dangerous…not just for the sex workers but for the community,” she said.

Local residents of San Francisco, Los Angeles and Oakland are complaining that they no longer feel safe walking their own streets; reports indicate that Oakland pimps have their prostitutes working on the street right outside a Catholic grade school, often in extremely inappropriate stages of undress…if they’re even wearing clothing at all.

Rosa Vargas told local media that she has been followed down the street by aggressive pimps, and that many of the prostitutes working in her neighborhood often look to be underage.

“It’s every day, during all periods of the day,” she said.

The law in question being blamed for this situation is Senate Bill 357 – introduced by Democratic State Senator Scott Wiener – which went into effect on January 1. The bill essentially repeals a prior law that had banned loitering with the intent to engage in prostitution, the enforcement of which Wiener said had disproportionately transgender women.

“[The previous law] allowed police officers to arrest a person, not based on what they did, but based solely on how a person looks,” Wiener said. “So, an officer could arrest someone because they were wearing tight clothing, high heels and extra lipstick.”

However, the negative impact of the new law is already being felt by the law-abiding members of the California community, according to State GOP Assembly leader James Gallagher.