Op-Ed: George Soros Strikes Again and Again

Soros funded the Bragg campaign to the tune of $1 million, which was more than enough to get him elected district attorney. File photo: Giacomo Morini, Shutter Stock, licensed.

DELRAY BEACH, FL – Here we go again, another radical district attorney has emerged in New York City, to compliment the other 74 radical prosecutors around the country, through the efforts of that despicable anti-American, George Soros. Recently elected and installed Manhattan D.A., Alvin Bragg, has proclaimed that it is now open season on his constituents by refusing to prosecute a number of crimes that demand prosecution. For starters he is doing away with the whole enforcement thing for a host of offenses: fare evasion; trespassing; shop lifting; traffic infractions; resisting arrest; prostitution; with some exceptions, as these offenses (among others) will no longer be prosecuted in Manhattan. Many other misdemeanors will now be met with diversion into “program” completion of which will also trigger non-prosecution. As a result crime has gone up exponentially in the city, and it has led many people to move out of the city as a result, mostly the wealthy and middle-class along with their tax payments to the city coffers.

This is just a continuation of Soros targeting certain cities, mostly in “blue states”, with soft on crime prosecutors. In the past, Soros funded “progressive” district attorney’s in the following cities such as Portland, Oregon, San Francisco, Los Angeles, St. Louis, Philadelphia, Chicago, Baltimore etc. All these cities have shown a vast increase in crime, including murder as a result. Along with few or no prosecution of certain crimes, the defund the police, no or low bail when criminals are arrested, and release of many felons from our jails and prisons, are all part of Soros’ evil interventions.

The main victims of these lax crime policies are people living in low income neighborhoods where mostly minorities are living. Many of the law abiding residents in those areas, are up in arms about what is happening in their neighborhoods. Back over 25 years ago, during the mayoralty of Rudy Giuiliani when he instituted the “broken windows” policy (prosecuting low-level crimes such as squeegee car window wipers and turnstile jumpers), the crime rate in N.Y.C. was reduced by over 70%. His policy was continued by the succeeding Mayor Michael Bloomberg. All that changed when Comrade Bill DeBlasio became mayor and the crime rate soared as a result of his lax law and order policies.

It is estimated that Soros funded the Bragg campaign to the tune of $1 million, which was more than enough to get him elected district attorney. When will common sense take over in the electorate whereby people like Bragg would be denied screwing up our criminal justice system? Since most of these radical prosecutors are Democrats in “blue cities”, it is almost an impossibility to prevent this assault on our criminal justice system.

Where have been our Democrat leaders in the House, Senate, and with Joe Biden, in using their vast influence to prevent the deterioration of law and order? Their silence is tantamount to approving this serious breakdown of law and order, thereby being complicit in this disgraceful behavior by these elected officials. This will definitely be part of the upcoming elections in the future. People are getting fed up with this inaction of the politicians, mostly all Democrats, and will take it out on them by throwing the rascals out of office in future elections. The district attorney in San Francisco has already been recalled by the voters.

The destructive nature of George Soros cannot be underplayed as he is one of the biggest campaign contributors to the Democrat Party, and his financing of numerous left-wing, anti-democratic organizations such as; People for the American Way, Move on Org., Open Society Foundation, and more than 50 others. When will the Democrats and liberals say enough is enough and refuse the “blood money” of this most despicable man? Don’t hold your breath.