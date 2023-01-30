“Walt’s Disenchanted Kingdom” – A New Documentary on Gender and Sexual Ideology Politics and Disney Going Woke & Broke

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Walt’s Disenchanted Kingdom: Directed by Jason Killian Meath. With Ben Carson, Vivek Ramaswamy, Mercedes Schlapp.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Sunday nights in my house during childhood were exciting. My siblings and I set crisscrossed and mesmerized on the shag carpet as we watched animated shows by Walt Disney. I can picture the tiny Tinkerbell fairy with her magic wand and the accompanying chime.

Fast-forward to 2023.

This eye-opening and informative 50-minute film made me for long for the good ‘ole days and sorrowful for the present and future concerning iconic Disney – but also because of the indoctrination of kids, families, and society by the radical LGBTQ cultists and their atrocious agenda of nonscience-based transgenderism.

“Once upon a time, if it was a Disney movie, you knew it was going to be safe for children,” Media Research Center (MRC) Founder and President Brent Bozell proclaims in the beginning of the Catholic League documentary, “Walt’s Disenchanted Kingdom.”

Excerpts about the documentary:

Our culture is in crisis, and what is driving much of it is a callous disregard for the innocence of children. Too many activists, celebrities and educators are bent on indoctrinating young boys and girls with some very sick ideas. Regrettably, Disney is one of the most guilty players.

We did this documentary so that the public can learn how the most family-friendly institution in the country has departed from its ways. Its forays into social and sexual engineering must be enough to make Walt Disney turn over in his grave.

Excerpts from the documentary:

“Today, it’s the anti-family network.”

“The gates of today’s Disney where children’s TV shows movies and characters are served with a side of sexuality and gender ideology; a place that puts a political agenda on a pedestal and renders parents powerless.

“Ron DeSantis decided that he was going to revoke the special tax privileges that Disney had in Florida, so that the cost Disney a lot of money and it’s also cost them a great deal in terms of their reputation. Florida just upped its war.”

“…but what came next was even more disturbing. Whistleblowers from inside the Disney organization leaked internal videos of top Disney Executives to journalist Christopher Ruffo.”

“It seems as if this is a company that does not love children and puts children at the center of its universe. It’s about adults sort of finding some sort of identity or expression through manipulating children…”

“…they’re promoting Little Demon and a child of Satan and that’s where Disney has come… a cartoon series streaming on Disney plus centered around the story of Chrissy a teenage girl who is the Antichrist. Christy’s mother who is a Wiccan gives birth after mating with Satan.”

Folks, why in this world would Disney market Satan? Are those in power members of the Luciferin occult? This is disturbing, sickening and demonic.

Tammy Bruce validates what the Gays Against Groomers asserts on its website: “The overwhelming majority of gay people are against what the community has transformed into, and we do not accept the political movement pushing their agenda in our name.”

“Talk show host Tammy Bruce who is gay had this to say as a reaction. We’ve fought for years to have Americans know that we are not after their children because we’re not and yet here you have this dynamic that sets in motion this idea that children are the focus. I know lots of gay people. I know plenty of transgender people. No one likes what’s going on here. No one in this country; no one on the left or the right. This is not normal and it’s unacceptable and everyone should reject it. For the sake not only of your children, but also for the Civil Rights gains that gays and lesbians have made in this country.”

Tony Perkins points out that Disney’s theme parks “dropped the term ‘boys’ and girls’ because they’re all in to this ideological leftist agenda that deconstructs the family, human sexuality, and ultimately, Western civilization.” This is concerning because Disney is a major player in terms of “shaping the culture,” as Perkins surmises.

The film exposes Disney’s commitment to the values of ESG – the environmental, social, and governance standards that virtue-signal a company’s level of social justice activism.

Entertainment critic Christian Toto states it plain and simple: political activism is “not what we want from Disney. We want entertainment.”

“Florida: Where woke goes to die.” – Gov. DeSantis