Op-Ed? If Humans Evolved from Apes, How Come We Still Have Apes?

DELRAY BEACH, FL – As most of us learned in our biology classes in high school, we were told that the human species evolved from apes (chimpanzees). The “Theory of Evolution by Natural Selection“, was first published in 1859 by Charles Darwin, a British Naturalist, Geologist, and Biologist. He claimed that we evolved over the millions of years from apes into humans. The question which comes up when was l discussing Darwin’s theory is – if we did evolve from apes, how come we still have apes?

Today, we have similar questions that seem to be taking hold in certain parts in communities around the world, that males can become females, and females can become males. The logic of both theories can logically be challenged, but if you challenge those theories you will be called a “science denier” or worse.

It boggles the mind that people can be denigrated for believing that the common sense of scientific research cannot with any certainty validate those theories regarding human evolution and gender. selection.

Some highly educated people espouse those claims of evolution and gender disorientation as being factual and conclusive. The “Cause de Jour” today is the championing of people claiming to be “Transgender“. Even someone, like the newly appointed Supreme Court Justice, Katanji Brown Jackson, couldn’t, when questioned by a Senate confirmation committee, give a definition of who was a woman. It doesn’t matter what proof there is in determining the definition of male and female, the “transgender‘ advocates ignore what Mother Nature has determined by our DNA of what is considered to be a male or female.

The old adage of “the squeaky wheel gets the most grease” surely applies to those pseudo-science advocates. The proponents are very vocal and seem to get extra play in the liberal oriented media, thereby giving them some validation in the eyes of the public.

The terms transphobia, bigot, racist, and science deniers, are bandied about if you disagree with those “cult” worshipers. It doesn’t matter if science and common sense refutes their claims, they are persistent, to a fault, that they are right and that saner heads are wrong.

So, the people who believe in evolution and “gender binary” people, with their theories of life of how it began and how it is today, have a right to their views, but not to the scientific facts that are known today.

I’d like to ask again to those who believe in the theory of evolution, how come if humans evolved from apes, why do we still have apes? I might become a believer if they can answer that question, not with emotion, but with scientific facts to back up their theories.