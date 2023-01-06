Journalist and Activist Christopher Rufo Exposes Radical Gender Ideology in Libraries and Schools Across America

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Being a journalist for City Journal, Christopher Rufo digs deep into “the sexual politics behind the glitter, sequins, and heels.” And he reports extensively on gender ideology in school systems. YouTube.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – I admire journalist Christopher Rufo for his writing talent as well as for his character and concern for children. No, I don’t know him personally, but you can tell a lot about a person from his or her stories. Check out his resource: A PARENT’S GUIDE TO RADICAL GENDER THEORY

Excerpts:

Radical gender theory is a catch-all term for academic queer theory, transgender ideology, and gender identity activism.

Some strains of academic queer theory also support eliminating prohibitions on child pornography, valorizing transgressive sex, and permitting adult-child sexual relationships.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



Radical gender theorists argue that biological sex, the male-female “gender binary,” and heterosexuality are socially constructed—that is, they are human inventions, rather than features of objective reality.

DRAG SHOWS FOR CHILDREN: Radical gender theorists believe that drag performances for children, such as Drag Queen Story Hour, can be used to create a “site of queer pleasure” for children and to overcome the false notion of “childhood innocence.”

My summary: In other words, the gender movement members kick biology, anatomy, and physiology to the curb. They deny only two sexes: male and female – and create their own version of human sexuality. They deny science. They strive to indoctrinate both adult and children with false beliefs by using emotional manipulation, virtue signaling, and fearmongering. And anyone that disagrees is called a transphobic hater. Is the end goal of the transgenderism movement the acceptance and legalization of pedophilia?

According to Rufo, radical gender theory is now being taught in public school districts, publicly-funded nonprofits, and gender activist organizations throughout the United States.

Rufo created a list of phrases to use when communicating about the harmfulness of genderism:

“Sexualizing children”

“Destroying childhood innocence”

“They want to inject radical gender theory into K-12 schools and keep it a secret from parents” • “Children aren’t ‘pansexual,’ ‘genderqueer,’ or ‘two-spirit’—and schools should never be pushing sexual identities onto innocent kids”

“Radical gender theory wants to eliminate the words ‘man,’ ‘woman,’ ‘mom,’ and ‘dad’” • “Radical gender theory wants to replace parents with a state-backed sexual ideology”

“Schools should not be in the business of promoting puberty blockers, double-mastectomies, and irreversible medical experiments on children”

“Teachers should not be sharing their sexuality with children”

“Drag Queen Story Hour is another way of saying ‘adult male transvestites who want to share their sexuality with kids’”

Being a journalist for City Journal, Rufo digs deep into “the sexual politics behind the glitter, sequins, and heels.” And he reports extensively on gender ideology in school systems.

The Real Story Behind Drag Queen Story Hour is Rufo’s 2022 article in City Journal.

The story begins with the origin of the first “queen of drag” in the nineteenth century “born in the sex dungeons of San Francisco.”

Next, Rufo highlights William Dorsey Swann (born in 1886) “who dressed in elaborate silk and satin women’s costumes, called himself the “queen of drag,” and organized sexually charged soirées in his home in Washington, D.C.”

Transgenderism developed in academia via “queer theory” in 1984 by Gayle Rubin, a lesbian writer and activist, and her 37-page essay “Thinking Sex: Notes for a Radical Theory of the Politics of Sexuality.”

For Rubin and later queer theorists, sex and gender were infinitely malleable. Moreover, the sexual revolutionaries wanted “transsexuals, transvestites, fetishists, sadomasochists, sex workers” to be mainstreamed and accepted into society.

“Where does this process end?” asked Rufo.

“At its logical conclusion: the abolition of restrictions on the behavior at the bottom end of the moral spectrum—pedophilia. Though she uses euphemisms such as “boylovers” and “men who love underaged youth,” Rubin makes her case clearly and emphatically…Rubin denounces fears of child sex abuse as “erotic hysteria,” rails against anti–child pornography laws.”

Drag became explicitly political during the Stonewall riots of 1969, according to Rufo. “Suddenly, drag was not a private performance but a statement of public rebellion.”

The next critical phase occurred in 1990, with the publication of “Gender Trouble,” by the queer theorist Judith Butler.

Modern-day drag queens:

Fast-forward to drag performer RuPaul and his glamorous American show. “Television producers packaged this new form of drag as reality programming, softening the image of the drag queen and assimilating the genre into mass media and consumer culture.”

College professor and drag queen named Harris Kornstein—stage name Lil Miss Hot Mess—who hosted some of the original readings in public libraries and wrote the children’s book The Hips on the Drag Queen Go Swish, Swish, Swish used the gay and lesbian rights movement as a stairstep to market “family-friendly” drag events as a way to indoctrinate children via queer theory.

Kornstein sits on the board of Drag Queen Story Hour, the nonprofit organization that was founded by Michelle Tea in 2015 to promote “family-friendly” drag performances and has since expanded to 40 local chapters across the United States.

Kornstein also published the manifesto for the movement, “Drag Pedagogy: The Playful Practice of Queer Imagination in Early Childhood.”

The article proposes a new teaching method, “drag pedagogy,” as a way of stimulating the “queer imagination,” teaching kids “how to live queerly,” and “bringing queer ways of knowing and being into the education of young children.”

In other words, the main purpose of Drag Queen Story Hour is to indoctrinate children – which is what opponents proclaimed from the beginning. However, DQs activists continue to deny it.

Describes how librarians are developing library services that reflect and are responsive to LGBTQ user needs and explores opportunities and approaches for augmenting queer professional practice.

In 2019, The American Library Association has received a petition signed by 100,000 people protesting its support for Drag Queen Story Hour, a movement of queer-affirming storytelling events at libraries, bookstores, schools, and other venues around the country.

“When parents, voters, and political leaders understand the true nature of Drag Queen Story Hour and the ideology that drives it, they will work quickly to restore the limits that have been temporarily—and recklessly—abandoned. They will draw a bright line between adult sexuality and childhood innocence and send the perversions of queer theory back to the margins, where they belong,” writes Christopher Rufo.

After conquering public libraries, drag queens infiltrated public schools with nonscience-based rhetoric of transgenderism.

The gender war on children in school systems:

Rufo is at the forefront of exposing radical gender ideology in schools across the USA.

Article by Rufo: Soldiers for the Gender Revolution: Left-wing activists have smuggled radical gender theory into more than 4,000 schools

Where does this surge in left-wing sexual ideology come from? One answer: from a network of professional activists, who have smuggled university-style gender theory into more than 4,000 schools under the cover of “gender and sexuality” clubs, or GSAs. The GSA Network serves as an umbrella organization for more than 4,000 “gender and sexuality alliances” across 40 states.

The main national organization behind this campaign, the GSA Network, is a professionally staffed nonprofit with a multimillion-dollar annual budget.

Follow the money trail. Follow the power trail. Follow the propaganda trail.

The specific practices of the GSA Network rely on “cult-like programming techniques.” A toolkit instructs children recruited into the clubs to do the “self-work” of analyzing “how actions, lack of actions or privileges contribute to the ongoing marginalization” of the oppressed.

Read the 31-page GSA Advisor Handbook. “The patriarchy, which most of our society is modeled after, clearly outlines the prescribed definition of gender and its resulting impacts. The gender binary (man on one side and woman on the other, with little wiggle room) has been used to limit us when it comes to our gender assigned at birth, as well as our gender identity and presentation as we grow up. When young people cross these invisible lines, they are often punished and experience violence.”

From where I sit, the GSA appears to be a well-oiled militia machine that has subverted schools. In other words, a mind virus of poison propaganda without a foundation of science. And children are the victims – prisoners of a predatory cultist movement.

YouTube video podcasts by Rufo:

Animated Film Teaches Kids that “Mama Has a Mustache”

UConn Professor: “Everyone Is A Little Trans”

Related articles by Rufo:

Radical Gender Lessons for Young Children: Evanston–Skokie’s school district adopts a curriculum that teaches pre-K through third-grade students to “break the binary” of gender.

Kudos to Rufo for exposing nonscience-based gender ideology in schools and for his investigative journalism. He receives my utmost respect for protecting kids from child predators in the educational arena, medical arena, political arena and in society.

Parents, please arm yourself with knowledge about the radical gender ideology cult movement in schools. Unite, organize, and take action. It takes a village to defeat child predators.