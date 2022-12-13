Op-Ed: Why is Tractor Supply Onboard for a “Family Friendly” Drag Queen Pride Event in Texas?

Tractor Supply Co, founded in 1938, is a retail chain of hardware and tool supply stores. File photo: Eric Glenn, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Social media is buzzing with talk about a recent Drag Queen Pride event in Waco, Texas. The event was not located at a Tractor Supply (TS) store, but TS helped to organize the Pride event which was held at Brazos Park East.

“Why is Tractor Supply Sponsoring ‘Family Friendly’ Drag Show?” asks host Todd Starnes.

The issue: drag queens should not be entertaining children. Kids do not belong in bars, strip clubs, or at adult entertainment events.

Why in the world would any company promote males (heterosexual, homosexual, bisexual, transsexual) dressing up as females to indoctrinate, groom, and sexualize children.

Waco celebrates Pride in festival “OUT on the Brazos.” Story by Baylor Lariat TV News.

You can see kids in the video clip. You can also see a support sign from Central Presbyterian Church. A Christin group was there in protest and to defend children.

See more about the event at Waco Pride website.

#TractorSupply in WACO Texas sponsored a Drag Queen Story hour. Exposing minors to sexually explicit performances by drag queens.

What in the hell is Tractor Supply thinking? That’s about as stupid as Disney trying to strong arm DeSantis. Waco conservatives can shop elsewhere! How successful do you think TS will be depending on sales to liberals & drag queens. — mike amis (@amis3272) December 5, 2022

Watch Harlotte Hussy the drag queen dance at the TX Pride event also sponsored by SpaceX.

Tractor Supply has gone full woke and sponsored a drag queen show in Waco Texas. No more Tractor Supply for my family.

Tractor Supply has gone full woke and sponsored a drag queen show in Waco Texas.

No more Tractor Supply for my family.https://t.co/rEacamhdPX — Ken Aitch ✝️ 🇺🇸🚔🪖 (@23Lefty) November 28, 2022

All ages pride event out in Waco, TX.

I spoke with an employee at a Tractor Supply store online and asked about the DQ event. This was the reply: “All employment decisions are made on a non-discriminatory basis, and without regard to sex, race, color, age, national origin, religion, disability, pregnancy or maternity, genetic information, ancestry, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender reassignment, citizenship status, military status, or any other similarly protected status in accordance with federal, state and local laws.”

I was given the following email (cory@tractorsupply.com) by the employee to contact, so I did. But no reply.

Sane and sensible adults need to speak out to protect and defend children.