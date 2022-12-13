Cambridge Dictionary Controversially Changes Definition of “Man” and “Woman” To Include Non-Binary, Gender-Fluid, Transgender Individuals

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

CAMBRIDGE, UK – Cambridge Dictionary is facing criticism after controversially changing the definitions of “man and “woman,” which had previously adhered to biological origins but have now been altered to include individuals who are non-binary, gender-fluid, or transgender.

The new definition of woman, according to Cambridge, is “an adult who lives and identifies as female though they may have been said to have a different sex at birth.”

Examples of how to use the word “woman” were given as being “She was the first trans woman elected to a national office” and “Mary is a woman who was assigned male at birth.”

Likewise, a man is now defined as being “an adult who lives and identifies as male though they may have been said to have a different sex at birth.”

The changes were immediately met with backlash and were slammed by conservatives, who maintained that changing the historical definitions of man and woman is not only inaccurate, but harmful as well, especially to the female sex.

Christopher Rufo, a conservative activist and senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, tweeted, “Cambridge Dictionary just dropped a new definition of ‘woman.’” Rufo also claimed in a follow-up that Cambridge had added insult to injury by using “they” pronouns in their new definitions.

Cambridge Dictionary just dropped a new definition of "woman." pic.twitter.com/qDb17DJP5H — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) December 12, 2022 Notice that the dictionary writers say "*they* may have been." They couldn't bring themselves to write "she may have been," because they know they're lying. That's the tell. https://t.co/0en1sGfNMq — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) December 13, 2022

“Notice that the dictionary writers say ‘*they* may have been.’ They couldn’t bring themselves to write ‘she may have been,’ because they know they’re lying. That’s the tell,” he said.

“Changing the definition of a woman and the first 2 examples of a ‘woman’ are actually talking about biological men,” replied stand-up comedy and conservative political commentary duo Kevin and Keith Hodge.

Changing the definition of a woman and the first 2 examples of a “woman” are actually talking about biological men 🤣 https://t.co/JPnJfvd63H — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) December 13, 2022 Oh wow, the @CambridgeWords dictionary definition of a woman is shocking, how did we get here?



Surely women aren’t happy with this? pic.twitter.com/18FlgJEMwH — Adam Brooks 🇬🇧 (@EssexPR) December 12, 2022

Meanwhile, British social commentator Adam Brooks wondered, “Oh wow, the @CambridgeWords dictionary definition of a woman is shocking, how did we get here? Surely women aren’t happy with this?”