Op-Ed: “Progressivephobia” When Ideology Takes Precedence over Reality

Ever since Trump came down that escalator in 2015 at Trump Tower, announcing that he was going to run for the presidency, the Progressives have been having a fear of Trump, his followers, and his policies.

DELRAY BEACH, FL – First off, let’s define what a phobia is: “A phobia is an uncontrolled, irrational, and persistent fear of a specific object, situation, or activity”. Well, how does that definition relate to a “Progressive” politician or their followers? Let’s see.

A recent example is that for the past six years, the above named “Progressives” (a/k/a Democrats) have had a phobia about former President Donald Trump and his followers. Ever since Trump came down that escalator in 2015 at Trump Tower, announcing that he was going to run for the presidency, the Progressives have been having a fear of Trump, his followers, and his policies. So much so, that they have turned Washington D.C. on its head by trying to render Trump a non-entity and a pariah.

In order to feed their fear of Trump, they have tried to tie him to the “evil” Vladimir Putin by accusing him, by using spurious documents etc., of colluding with Putin to try to win the 2016 election. After two years of a partisan inquiry, that charge was considered a fraud. Not to be deterred, they then accused Trump of trying to intimidate Ukrainian President Zelensky, by bringing a partisan impeachment proceeding which turned out to be just like the Russian hoax, even as his term in office was coming to an end. As was the case before, it came to naught. During the transition of the Trump Administration and the Biden Administration, the anti-Trump fanatics in the Democrat Party, tried to impeach him a second time. Same results as their previous try. Never in our history have we had such a concerted effort to damage a sitting president and a possible return by him in the future as a presidential candidate.

Even today, over two years since Trump left office, Progressives have continued their irrational phobia of Trump by trying to damage the reputation of Trump, and his loyal followers, by weaponizing the once hallowed FBI and the Justice Department.

As we headed toward the mid-term elections of 2022, The Democrats (Progressives) have used “Trumphobia” as a reason to vote for Democrats. To that end, they instituted a partisan “Congressional Select Committee” (that some have called a “Kangaroo Court”) to try to tie Trump into being a leader of an “insurrection” upon the Capitol building, the purpose of the committee was to create widespread animus toward Trump and his followers, and hopefully for them, a jail term for the despised Trump. The reaction of the general public has been one of mostly indifference, to say the least.

The “Progressivephobia” of the left is based upon the irrational fear that Trump and the Republicans are trying to undermine our democracy, (by the way we are a Democratic Republic not a pure democracy). It seems that they are pointing their fingers in the wrong direction, they should be looking in the mirror to see who is really trying to undermine our democracy. Is challenging the policies of the Biden Administration, a method of undermining our democracy, or is it a rational attempt to change a policy that has brought our country to the edge of a financial Armageddon?

Yes, Progressivephobia is alive and well in our country, and if it is not stopped, we will no longer be “That Shining Light on the Hill”, that former President Ronald Reagan once portrayed our country. The first step is throw (vote) the “Progressives” out of office, whether on the local, state, or national levels. We must bring sanity back into our lives, or we will will self-destruct. Now go vote for your self-interest.