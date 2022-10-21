Kari Lake Demands to Know Where Rival Katie Hobbs Stands on Abortion After Repeatedly Refusing To Answer Question

Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, responding to the run-around that Democratic rival, Katie Hobbs gave Bash on the issue while speaking at a community center this week, called on her opponent to give a clear-cut answer as to what exactly her stance is on the abortion issue. File photo: Lev Radin, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PHOENIX, AZ – Kari Lake, the Republican nominee in the November 2022 Arizona gubernatorial election, recently demanded to know the stance of her Democratic rival, Katie Hobbs, on the topic of abortion after she repeatedly refused to answer the question in a televised CNN interview.

During an interview on CNN’s State of the Union last Sunday, Hobbs was asked by host Dana Bash at least five times if she supports any legal limits on abortion in Arizona, and each and every time Hobbs completely dodged the question and instead attacked her opponent’s stance instead.

“So, can you clarify, do you support any legal limits on abortion in Arizona?” Bash asked.

“We are under an extreme 15-week ban that limits healthcare options for women who need them,” Hobbs replied. “There’s the potential for a complete ban right now, that ban is in the courts, but under my opponent’s administration she would support a full ban. She’s called this a great law. She doesn’t support any exception.”

“What do you support?” Bash queried, cutting Hobbs off.

“Late term abortion, that is incredibly extremely rare and if that conversation is happening, it’s because there’s something that’s gone incredibly wrong in the pregnancy, and politicians do not belong in that decision,” Hobbs said.

“So there should be no limits in the law?” Bash asked, with Hobbs once again giving a non-answer, other than saying that the decision to have an abortion should be between doctor and patient only.

Lake, responding to the run-around that Hobbs gave Bash on the issue while speaking at a community center this week, called on her opponent to give a clear-cut answer as to what exactly her stance is on the abortion issue.

“I want to know where Katie Hobbs stands, I never hear you guys ask her that,” she said. “I’m pro-life. My plan would be that every woman who walks into an abortion clinic knows that there are options out there. They don’t have to choose that. There are families out there that would love to adopt a baby right now.”

“Let me tell you where Katie Hobbs stands,” Lake continued. “She supports abortion right up until birth, and after birth. She supports if a baby survives a botched abortion, that baby die on a cold, metal tray.”

Hobbs, who has served as Secretary of State of Arizona since January 2019, has drawn criticism from some political commentators over her repeated refusal to debate with Lake.

Hobbs’ reasoning for not wanting to debate Lake in a public forum, she says, is due to the MAGA Republican candidate’s opposition to abortion and gun control, and her embracement of conspiracy theories that claim that widespread election fraud had cost former President Donald Trump the 2020 election.

However, despite that reasoning, Hobbs also declined to debate her Democratic primary challenger, Marco Lopez; her repeated refusal to engage in debates with her political opponents has prompted Lake to brand her a “coward.”