Op-Ed: Is the United States a Systemic Racist Nation?

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





A protester holds a “Systemic Racism is a Pandemic” sign at the “March of Silence”, during the COVID-19 outbreak. Seattle, Washington, June 12 2020. File photo: VDB Photos, Shutter Stock, licensed.

DELRAY BEACH, FL – To listen to the “race hustlers”, you’d think that the United States was the only country to have had slavery in its past. The fact is, slavery has been with the world since the development of man and woman. Even most all the bibles point out that slavery was endemic back in the days of yore, and it still prevails today in certain parts of the world.

In our country today, we have have an organized group of radical thinkers whose main job is to carry forth misinformation into the dialogue of race relations in our country. These radical purveyors, sometimes referred to as “racial arsonists”, have latched onto two projects that they use to push their false narrative of history. In our public schools (and some private schools) and universities, these radical rabble-rouses have introduced two theories into the curriculum’s of these educational institutions – called the “1619 Project” and “Critical Race Theory”.

In 2019, the New York Times released a special edition highlighting what it claimed was the 400th anniversary of the introduction of the first African slaves in the territory that would become the United States of America. Most historians have debunked this narrative as being untrue. This claim was historically wrong – 1619 wasn’t the nations “true birth date”. Nor was it the beginning of chattel slavery. Nor was it even the first time African slaves were brought in to continental America. According to Timothy Barton, president Wall Borders, a national organization highlighting the true facts about the founding of America, he claims that when a privateer brought a captured ship to Jamestown, Virginia, with 20 slaves on board, the slaves weren’t technically sold into slavery, but were brought into the colonies as “indentured servants”. Thus, the premise of the “1619 Project” was bogus. Slavery was prevalent, at that time, among the indigenous tribes in the country, and our country was not instituted in 1619, contrary to what the New York Times put forth as fact.

As to the introduction of “Critical Race Theory” into our schools, it can be traced back to the history of Marxism which built a political program on the theory of class conflict. There are a series of euphemisms deployed by the architects of “Critical Race Theory” including “equity”, “social justice”, “diversity and inclusion”, and “culturally responsive teaching”. According to Christopher Rufo, a contributing editor of the City Journal and Battlefront, a public policy research center, he has stated that critical race theorists are masters of language construction, they realized that “neo Marxism” would be a hard sell in our country. Equity, on the other hand, sounds non-threatening and easily confused with the American principle of “Equality”, which is a vast and important difference between the two.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



Critical race theorists use the term “equity”, which is a little more than reformulated Marxism. This theory of equity based form of government would mean not only the end of private property, but also of individual rights, equality under the law, federalism, and freedom of speech. This theory proclaims that “virtually all white people contribute to racism”. To belie the critical race theory, about condemning a whole race of people (the white race), world renowned black economist and author, Thomas Sowell, has stated that “We are getting closer to a situation where nobody is responsibility for what they did, but we all are responsible for what somebody else did”. That sort of sums up what “Critical Race Theory” is all about. It is used by the “racial arsonists” to divide and conquer, and to promote racial hatred.

The United States in its Declaration of Independence and the Constitution has confronted its past, and has corrected many misdeeds that may have occurred. The charge that the U.S. is a systemic racist country does not meet the facts, and both the “1619 Project” and “Critical Race Theory”, are both flawed theories that should be relegated to the scrap heap of American history, not to be taught in our schools.