Florida Threatens Credit Card Companies Not To Begin Tracking Firearm Sales

TALLAHASSEE, FL – In response to a plan by several major credit card companies such as Visa, Mastercard, and American Express to adopt a new identifying code system in order to track firearm and ammunition sales, the state of Florida issued a threat, saying that if the plan comes to fruition that legislation will be passed to penalize said companies for purportedly infringing on the protections offered by the second amendment.

The new proposed system, when in effect, will establish Merchant Category Codes (MCCs) set by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), which will create a specific sales category for firearms so as to be able to easily identify them.

But while the move to track firearm and ammo sales was applauded by gun control advocates, others have argued that it allows credit card companies to basically circumvent federal laws that forbid the creation of a national gun registry.

Florida’s Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis has issued a statement following recent reports that credit card companies are going to start tracking gun and ammunition sales.



Florida Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis, upon hearing the news of the tracking system, issued a statement, putting the credit card companies on notice that they will face potential legal and civil ramifications in the Sunshine State if they proceed with their plan.

“The second amendment is foundational to our American way of life,” Patronis said. “The idea that law-abiding Americans would be put on some kind of corporate watchlist is disturbing. Our rights come from our Creator, not the government, and especially not big corporations. It is clear that the actions by these credit card companies are part of a larger effort to curtail God-given constitutional rights of Americans. It is also symptomatic of the virus known as ESG, which is part of a global effort to socially re-engineer the country that we love so much. There is no way we are going to allow that to happen in the free state of Florida.”

Patronis went on to say that not only will these companies face legal penalties, but Florida will also hit them in their collective wallet by forbidding that they do business within the state.

“If we come to the legislative session and companies like Visa, Mastercard and American Express are generating these reports to create a chilling effect against the purchase of firearms, then I’ll work with the Legislature to pass a law penalizing businesses who are targeting the right to bear arms,” he continued.