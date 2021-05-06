Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty Donates More Than $21,000 To Local Charitable Organizations

The Fleming Island branch office donated $10,754 to Pace Center for Girls, Clay. From left, Cheyenne and Harli.

JACKSONVILLE, FL – Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty proudly announces the company has donated $21,284 to four local charities – Boy Scout Troop 15, Blessings in a Backpack, Matanzas Riverkeeper and Pace Center for Girls – Clay.

The funds were raised during the company’s Luminaria event. In addition to donating all of the proceeds from Luminaria kit sales, Realtors and company members also collected additional donations at its branch offices in Atlantic Beach, Fleming Island and St. Augustine.

The Beaches office in Atlantic Beach presented $7,000 to Boy Scout Troop 15. The scouts helped raise the money by assisting with Luminaria kit sales in the real estate office’s parking lot. Boy Scout Troop 15 is donating the money raised to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Atlantic Beach to support its emergency assistance ministry, which provides food, housing, medical care and more to those in need. The office also donated $1,500 to Blessings in a Backpack.

The Fleming Island branch office presented $10,754 to Pace Center for Girls, Clay, an organization that celebrates the power and potential of girls. Pace Center for Girls, Clay has an anonymous donor that is matching the contribution.

The St. Augustine branch office donated $1,600 to the Matanzas Riverkeeper, a nonprofit that works to protect the health of the Matanzas River and its watershed through advocacy, education and engagement. The office also donated $430 to Blessings in a Backpack.

The Beaches office in Atlantic Beach presented $7,000 to Boy Scout Troop 15. From left, Founder and Chairman Linda Sherrer, Realtor Jennifer Sexton, Troop Leader Brian Sexton, Father Rafael Lavilla (St. John the Baptist Catholic Church), Will Walker, Donovan Rodriguez and Broker/Manager Don Cline.

This is the sixth year Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty has hosted the Luminaria.

The St. Augustine branch office donated $1,600 to the Matanzas Riverkeeper. From left, Realtor Shelley Trela, Matanzas Riverkeeper Jennifer Lomberk and Broker/Manager Tracy Glochau.

“Our company loves to assist charitable organization that make a positive difference in our local neighborhoods,” said President and CEO Christy Budnick. “We are truly grateful for the support we received from our enthusiastic team and the community who helped make our fundraising event a success.”

