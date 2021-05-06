Op-Ed: Is Joe Biden a Bernie Sanders Stand-In?

Just recently, both Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, have voiced praise for what Biden has put forth. According to them, it is beyond their dreams that Biden has adopted their socialist programs, hook line and sinker. File photo credit: Joseph Sohm, Shutterstock.com, licensed.

DELRAY BEACH, FL – For nearly 50 years, Joe Biden was considered a left of center “moderate”, but during his campaign for president and during his first 100 days as president, he has done a complete 180 degree turnaround and has become the “poster boy” for the socialism espoused by Bernie Sanders and “The Squad”. Was the turnaround out of true conviction on his part, or was it pure opportunism that he needed the backing of the “Progressive” (a/k/a Socialists) left in order to fulfill his lifelong desire to be president? I wonder how many voters who voted for Sleepy Joe thought they we getting the “moderate” Joe instead of a leaping lefty as the clone of socialist Bernie Sanders?

The Democrats have tried to cloak their radical intentions by calling the policies they are putting forward as “Democratic Socialism”. No matter how hard they try they can’t change what their policies really are – socialism wrapped up in a phony cover title – as the old saying goes, “You can put lipstick on a pig, but it is still a pig”.

Since the Democrats now control the legislative and executive branches of government, and with the good prospects of them losing both houses of Congress in 2022, they want to push through, almost unilaterally, their leftist programs. It will be interesting if the Democrat members of Congress, who will be up for election or reelection, whether they will go along with these radical socialist programs or will they vote their self-interest to survive?

Just recently, both Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, have voiced praise for what Biden has put forth. According to them, it is beyond their dreams that Biden has adopted their socialist programs, hook line and sinker. Many citizens who are polled say that they approve of what Biden has proposed. I’m sure the many “free stuff” items look good to them as many people like “something for nothing”. Little do those naïve people realize that there is no such thing as a “free lunch”. The lie that Biden constantly tells about who will pay for for his tax and spend brainstorms, has resonated with many people. The truth is, that with all the “freebies” and enormous spending he has put forth, you can’t get enough tax money from the billionaires and millionaires and higher corporate taxes. The most amount of money is in the bank books of the vast middle class. They are the one’s who will eventually have to have their taxes raised to pay the “Piper” when the bills become due. Even then it will not be enough to cover Biden’s profligate spending plans. By that time, it will be too late to “close the barn door”. The time to resist is now.

So, when Sleepy Joe tells you that he is going to make your life easier, don’t believe him. He hasn’t a clue, as a lifelong politician who has never held a private sector job, but who likes to take other peoples money to further his political career (just like a government shakedown), he is a threat to our future prosperity. His lack of good economic business acumen, along with many in his administration (most are academics or professional bureaucrats), have put our country at a disadvantage as we try to compete against China and the world.

The 2022 mid-term elections will be very important to the success of our country. If the Republicans can win back control of the House and Senate, it will be a roadblock for future radical Biden proposals. Otherwise, we’ll become a mediocre country playing catch up to the rest of the countries of the world, especially China.

These next few years will be the bellwether for the future of our country. Throw the rascals out.