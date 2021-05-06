50 Cent Leaves NY for Texas; Rapper Had Previously Complained About High Taxes, COVID-19 Restrictions; Urged Fans to Re-elect Trump

50 Cent isn’t alone when it comes to NYC residents wanting to leave the Big Apple; a 2020 survey indicated that two out of every five New Yorkers were thinking the same thing. File photo: Jamie Lamor Thompson, Shutterstock.com, licensed.

NEW YORK, NY – Rapper 50 Cent – real name Curtis Jackson – has announced that he is leaving his native New York and relocating to Houston, Texas, and while he has not publicly stated the reason for the move, he has been quoted previously complaining about the high taxes and strict COVID-19 restrictions his home town.

Jackson notified his fans of his new residency in the Lone Star State via a tweet issued on May 4.

I Love NY, but i live in Houston now i’ll explain later.🚦Green Light Gang 💣BOOM💥 pic.twitter.com/z6FAkAYwB4 — 50cent (@50cent) May 4, 2021

“I Love NY, but i live in Houston now i’ll explain later,” he said.

While the announcement was a surprise to many, the actor and businessman had been apparently foreshadowing his move south for some time; on March 2, Jackson shared a news article on his Instagram account regarding Texas Governor Greg Abbott doing away with mask mandates and business restrictions after the state had been locked down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jackson, who had previously been in hot water over a massive party he had thrown in an aircraft hangar in St. Petersburg, Florida in February that blatantly flouted local COVID restrictions, commented on Instagram about Governor Abbott’s vow to re-open his state, saying “i’m headed to Texas f**k this LOL”

The “In Da Club” rapper has also been an outspoken critic of New York’s high taxes, especially on the rich; in October 2020, he raised eyebrows with a tweet of a graphic of possible tax rates proposed by then-presidential candidate Joe Biden, which could have eaten up as much as 62 percent of Jackson’s earnings.

Even at that time he was expressing a desire to leave New York, and urged people to vote to re-elect Donald Trump to avoid paying higher taxes.

“WHAT THE F**K! (VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT, F**K NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway. I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people 62% are you out of ya f**king mind,” Jackson tweeted.

Jackson isn’t alone when it comes to NYC residents wanting to leave the Big Apple behind; a 2020 survey indicated that two out of every five New Yorkers were thinking the same thing, citing increased crime and economic downturn brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.