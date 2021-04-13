Op-Ed: More About Joe and the Jews

U.S. President Joe Biden, then Vice President, gestured after disembarking from a plane upon landing at Ben Gurion International Airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 8, 2016. Photo credit: REUTERS/BAZ RATNER.

NEW YORK, NY – Democrat Jimmy Carter became the U.S. president in 1977, only 32 years after six-million Jewish men, women, children and infants were savagely starved, tortured, shot in cold blood, buried in mass graves and gassed to death by Hitler’s bloodthirsty Nazi regime in Germany and other East European countries.

Yet, the longtime Sunday school teacher could not control himself when it came to revealing his hatred of Jews and detestation of Israel––sentiments that ooze from his 96-year-old pores to this day.

This is who Democrats voted for. This is who Jewish Democrats voted for.

I thought that Carter would hold the all-time record for in-your-face anti-Semitism, but then along came Barack Obama, with his undisguised animus toward Israel and his appointment to influential positions of a huge number of career Jew haters and loathers of Israel. I listed all of them in my article “The Obama Voter––Not this Jew”.

As longtime journalist Ed Lasky of the American Thinker has written: “One seemingly consistent theme running throughout Barack Obama’s career is his comfort with aligning himself with people who are anti-Israel advocates.”

And, I would add, anti-American advocates!

AS NIGHT FOLLOWS DAY

Right by Obama’s side for his entire eight years in office was VP Joe Biden, consistently endorsing, approving of and applauding his boss’s policies, including the Iran deal, which pretended to delay the world’s most malign terrorist state from acquiring nuclear weapons that the mullahs said then––and say today––are intended to eliminate the State of Israel.

But really no surprise. Ole Joe’s antipathy toward Israel goes way back. According to writer David Israel, in the summer of 1973, only months after he defeated a Republican incumbent to become the junior U.S. senator from Delaware, Biden visited the highest-ranking Egyptian officials and then––with treachery aforethought––delivered their disinformation to Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir.

Biden told Meir that all the Egyptian VIPS affirmed “Israel’s military superiority” and assured him that it would be impossible for Egypt to go to war against Israel. “We all know how that turned out,” writer Israel reminds us, of the Yom Kippur War, with a decisive failure of U.S. Intelligence agencies (surprise, surprise!) and grave losses for our most reliable ally in the Middle East.

Ten years later, in June 1982, Senator Joe Biden banged the desk in front of him with his fist at a Senate Foreign Relations Committee meeting and threatened then-Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin with cutting off aid to Israel.

Begin forcefully responded: “Don’t threaten us with cutting off your aid. It will not work. I am not a Jew with trembling knees. I am a proud Jew with 3,700 years of civilized history. Nobody came to our aid when we were dying in the gas chambers and ovens. Nobody came to our aid when we were striving to create our country. We paid for it. We fought for it. We died for it. We will stand by our principles. We will defend them. And, when necessary, we will die for them again, with or without your aid.”



In 2015, on the occasion of Israel’s 67th birthday, then-VP Joe Biden said the following: “…I’ve had the great privilege of knowing every Israeli Prime Minister since Golda Meir and more than just casually. And I’ve worked with many of you in this room for up to 40 years. You know me. You raised me. You educated me. And I know you.”



As journalist David Israel wrote: “And we know you, too, President Joe Biden. And as you put it in 1973, we have no delusions.”

And just the other day, on April 8th, Holocaust Remembrance Day––the day that commemorates the six-million Jews who perished in the Holocaust––the Biden regime released its push for gun confiscation, red-flag laws, and the end of the 2nd Amendment.

“So that very day,” writer Steven Neill points out, “we remembered the deaths of six-million Jews at the hands of a tyrannical government and at the same time [Biden’s] government is going full Nazi!”

And in keeping with their vicious antagonism toward Jews and Israel, Joe Biden’s Democrat-run House Foreign Affairs Committee released a Yom HaShoah statement that omitted reference to the six-million Jews killed in the Holocaust and spelled Holocaust with a lowercase H.

RIGHT OUT OF THE BOX

Less than two weeks after his inauguration on January 20th, 2021, ole Joe immediately made key appointments of longtime Jew-and Israel-loathers. Here is a synopsis of those early appointments from my recent article, “Joe’s Jews”:

MAHER BITAR for Senior Director for Intelligence of the National Security Council (NSC)…according to Daniel Greenfield, an aggressive anti-Israel activist and Boycott/Divest/Sanction (BDS) supporter who has called for the destruction of Israel.

ANTHONY BLINKEN for Secretary of State…he has praised radical anti-Israel J Street as a ‘constructive force,’” and opposed designating the terrorist Iranian IRGC as a foreign terror organization.

KRISTEN CLARKE as head of the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice. Paul Miller, executive director of the Haym Salomon Center, documents that Clarke “has a troubling history of advocating for anti-Semites and representing anti-Semitic lies as ‘fact.’”

REEMA DODIN for Deputy Director of the White House Office of Legislative Affairs. According to the Zionist Organization of America (ZOA), Dodin’s background as a Palestinian propagandist and supporter of suicide bombings is so egregious that she should be fired on the spot. Dodin also organized anti-Israel rallies at UC Berkeley, and has spread Medieval-style blood libels.

AVRIL HAINES for Director of National Intelligence. Described as being rabidly anti-Israel… last May she signed a vicious J Street letter with 30 notoriously Israel-loathing former foreign-policy officials calling on the Democrat Party to oppose Israel’s lawful rights in Judea and Samaria.

KARINE JEAN-PIERRE for White House Press Secretary. The former head of MoveOn.org, a far-left anti-Israel group, she has praised lawmakers for boycotting pro-Israel groups and has accused Israel of “war crimes.”

JOHN KERRY as Envoy for Climate. Adam Berkowitz has written that “even the Israeli leftist newspaper Haaretz is appalled by John Kerry’s… utter capitulation to Hamas.” And Joseph Klein has written of Kerry’s farewell stab at Israel when he was Secretary of State under Obama.

ALEJANDRO MAYORKAS for Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, is a board member of HIAS, which partners with terrorism-financier Islamic Relief. He has undermined Israeli repatriation policies… and signed a letter defending and praising Jew-basher Linda Sarsour.

DENIS McDONOUGH for Secretary of the Veterans Administration. He has spoken at the anti-Israel J Street convention and falsely condemned Israel’s “occupation.”

SUSAN RICE for Domestic Policy Advisor (aka Biden’s Valerie Jarrett). The serial liar and inveterate Israel basher was Obama’s senior foreign-policy advisor and also John Kerry’s chief foreign-policy adviser when he ran for President.

WENDY SHERMAN for Deputy Secretary of State. Sherman negotiated the disastrous Iran deal. Again, ZOA spokesmen spell out Sherman’s threat to Israel of consequences from the United Nations (aka the virulently anti-Israel cesspool in NY City) if Israel did not accept a Palestinian (terror) state.

KEEPING UP THE DRUMBEAT

Since then, Biden has expanded his anti-Israel appointments and policies significantly. Clearly, whoever is running the show behind the armed camp at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue believes that nothing is more important than undermining, sabotaging, and “getting” the Jews and Israel.

Space limitations prevent me from elaborating at length, but here are the cold hard facts of some but not all of the Jew-and-Israel-detesting people Biden has appointed in just the past four or five weeks.

HADY AMR for Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs, to be in charge, as Daniel Greenfield spells out, of setting the Biden administration’s policy on Israel––the perfect pick given his former praise for the “Palestinian” intifada and former role as a Fellow of the Brookings’ Doha Center for Qatar, a “tiny Islamic tyranny allied with Iran, Al Qaeda, and the Muslim Brotherhood…and a backer of Hamas.”

PETE BUTTIGIEG for Secretary of Transportation, the guy who now threatens to cut aid to Israel. As Greenfield explains, he is being advised by close associates of Obama and Soros, hence his wholehearted entrance into the anti-Israel echo chamber.

DEB HAALAND (D-NM) for Secretary of the Interior. In June 2020, she signed a vicious letter––along with anti-Semites Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (D-NY), and Democrat Betty McCollum (MN), et al––falsely accusing Israelis of violence against the people who call themselves Palestinians.

COLIN KAHL for Undersecretary of Defense. According to ZOA President Morton A. Klein and Chair Mark Levenson, Esq. Kahl has a dismal record of advocating pro-Iranian regime positions, opposing Iran sanctions, advancing an anti-Israel resolution at the U.N, holding anti-Israel positions, and promoting anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.

ROBERT MALLEY for U.S. Special Envoy on Iran. Malley has a long and alarming record of anti-Israel hostility and appeasement of Iran, Hamas, the PLO, Yasser Arafat, Mahmoud Abbas, and Syria.

BETTY McCOLLUM, Democrat Representative from Minnesota, for the Chair of the House Defense Appropriations Subcommittee. The vocal anti-Israel lawmaker spews anti-Semitic tropes and aggressively supports cutting aid to Israel

DENIS McDONOUGH for Secretary of Veterans Affairs). According to the ZOA, while serving as Obama’s chief-of-staff he gave a harsh, anti-Israel keynote speech at the anti-Israel group J Street’s convention and falsely and maliciously called Israel’s presence on historic Jewish lands guaranteed to the Jewish people under international law an “occupation of ‘Palestinian’ land.”

ERIN PELTON for Special Assistant to Biden and a Senior Adviser on Domestic Policy. She is a former lobbyist for Qatar, which has close ties to Iran, is a central hub for terrorism financing, and is also suspected of funding Hezbollah.

SAMANTHA POWER for head of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). Obama’s U.S. ambassador to the United Nations has, according to the ZOA, an “abominable anti-American, anti-Israel, pro-Iran record”… [and a] history of anti-Israel statements and actions… Power indeed uses the mantra of ‘human rights’ to condemn and damage human rights-loving countries, especially the U.S. and Israel, and to instead support murderous hateful regimes.”

JEN PSAKI, White House Press Secretary, As a State Dept. spokesperson during the Obama-Biden regime, she questioned Israel’s commitment to peace, defended the U.S. working with the Hamas-Fatah-Palestinian Authority “unity” government while Hamas’ charter calls for Israel’s annihilation and murdering every Jew in existence, and was incapable of saying yes when asked if Israel was an important ally of the U.S.

SYMONE SANDERS for Senior Advisor and Chief Spokesperson to the Vice President, a woman who gave a free pass to avowed Jew-hater Linda Sarsour after Sarsour’s violence-inciting statements, such as notorious tweet that throwing rocks at Israelis is “the definition of courage.”

UZRA ZEYA, who has a long record of denouncing the “Israel lobby,” according to journalist Hugh Fitzgerald, as well as her full supporting of the despotic and corrupt regimes of Hamas in Gaza and the Palestinian Authority in Judea and Samaria, and promoting claims about Jewish media control and dual loyalty to Israel.

BIDEN’S JEW-HATING POLICIES

In an act of stunning rudeness and blatant hostility, Biden consciously refuses to call Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu for well over a month since his oath of office.

In February, Politico exposed a U.S. State Department official in the Biden Administration, Fritz Berggren, for operating a website on which he refers to Jews as “the seed of the serpent” and a “brood of vipers.” To date, no word of sanctions or firing of Berggren.

While Iranian-backed Iraqi militias were likely behind a deadly rocket barrage on a U.S.-led coalition base in northern Iraq in February, that didn’t stop Biden from releasing $3 billion in Iranian funds that have been frozen in Iraq, Oman and South Korea due to Washington’s sanctions. According to Rabbi Yaacov Menken, managing director of the Coalition for Jewish values, this funding violates the Taylor Force Act––signed by President Trump in 2018––which stops U.S. aid to the PA until it stops paying stipends to martyred terrorists. Every global terror organization is delighted to see President Biden in power,” Menken added.

Just as the Obama-Biden regime was infamous for leaking intelligence information that was horribly damaging to Israel, the Biden regime is already doing the same, leaking “to The New York Times that Israel attacked an Iranian ship in the Red Sea.”



Biden now intends to reinstate funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) — hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars a year for an agency that teaches “Palestinian” children to hate “the Enemy” Israel and believe “Jihad is the road of glory.”





The ZOA’s recent report on the U.S. State Department concluded, not surprisingly, that it “is strongly biased against the Jewish State of Israel, relies on falsehoods from anti-Israel and terror-connected Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) and others, and resumed using the inaccurate term “occupied” to refer to the ‘West Bank,’ Gaza Strip, Golan Heights, and eastern Jerusalem. The Trump administration had correctly and appropriately dropped the inaccurate term “occupied.”

How could that be? What kind of psychopathology drives people to support a political candidate whose worldview and political philosophy wishes them dead? As Eileen Toplansky sagely asks: “American Jewry–– when will you wake up?”