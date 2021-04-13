CrimeLocalSociety

Reward Increased To $5,000 In Double Homicide of Samantha McKenna, 34, and Teddy Donohue, 45, In Limestone Creek Community Of Jupiter, Florida

By Joe Mcdermott
According to detectives, on April 13, 2012, 34, of Palm Beach Gardens and Theodore Donohue Jr., 45, of Hobe Sound, were victims of a double homicide which occurred at the dead end of 4th Street in the Limestone Creek community of Jupiter, FL.
JUPITER, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the local community in identifying and locating the suspect or suspects wanted in a double homicide which happened nine years ago today. According to detectives, on April 13, 2012, Samantha McKenna, 34, of Palm Beach Gardens and Theodore “Teddy” Donohue Jr., 45, of Hobe Sound, were victims of a double homicide which occurred at the dead end of 4th Street in the Limestone Creek community of Jupiter, FL. Both victims frequented the Jupiter area. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is still seeking information on the homicide of these two individuals.

If you have any information regarding this case, call CRIME STOPPERS at 1-800-458-TIPS. Tips may qualify for a reward of up to $5,000. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is seeking any information regarding this incident.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

