Miami Homicide Bureau Investigating Shooting That Resulted In One Dead, Two People Airlifted To Jackson South Hospital In Critical Condition

By Joe Mcdermott
MIAMI SHOOTING
According to investigators, this morning, March 6, at approximately 11:18 am, several people were gathered at a residence at SW 142nd Avenue and 294th Street in Miami, when a verbal dispute occurred within the home and a subject shot the victims. File photo.

MIAMI-DADE, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department, Homicide Bureau is investigating a shooting incident that resulted in two people injured and one dead. According to investigators, this morning, March 6, at approximately 11:18 am, several people were gathered at a residence at SW 142nd Avenue and 294th Street in Miami, when a verbal dispute occurred within the home and a subject shot the victims.

Officers responded to the scene and discovered two males and one female suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. A male victim was determined deceased on scene by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. The other victims were airlifted to Jackson South Hospital, in critical condition.

The subject fled the scene at which time a perimeter was established and the subject was not located. Two firearms were recovered on scene. The investigation continues. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers (305)471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 or
visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select Give a Tip.

