Detectives Investigating Fatal Shooting Near Hooper Road in West Palm Beach; Arriving Officer Observed Suspect Running With Gun, In Custody

As a patrol sergeant was arriving on scene he observed an adult male running with a handgun a short distance away from where the deceased was located. The man was immediate taken into custody and will be interviewed by detective from the Violent Crimes Division who are on scene investigating.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – Today, March 6, 2021, at approximately 12:24 pm, Palm Beach County Sheriffs Road patrol deputies responded to a shooting in the 7600 block of Hooper Road in West Palm Beach. Upon arrival, an adult male was found deceased from gunshot wounds. As a patrol sergeant was arriving on scene he observed an adult male running with a handgun a short distance away from where the deceased was located.

The sergeant engaged the male, shouted verbal commands and the male complied. The man was immediate taken into custody and will be interviewed by detective from the Violent Crimes Division who are on scene investigating.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, there is no current threat to the public and the motive of the shooting is unknown at this time. More information will be released when it becomes available.