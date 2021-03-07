Teen Shot Several Family Members Over Marijuana Use, Killing One, Then Kidnapping Woman Through Southwest Miami-Dade In Getaway Attempt

Ruben Warren Williams, 19, was charged with murder 2nd degree, attempted murder 2nd degree, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, child abuse, armed robbery with a firearm or deadly weapon, kidnapping, armed robbery, carjacking, and animal cruelty.

MIAMI-DADE, FL – On the morning of Saturday, March 6th, at approximately 11:18 am, the Miami-Dade Police Department as well as Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, responded to a residence at SW 142nd Avenue and 294th Street in Miami where several people were gathered and a verbal dispute turned into a shooting and later a kidnaping.

According to authorities, when officers responded to the scene they discovered two males and one female suffering from gunshot wounds. A third male victim, Carlton Tillman, 27, was determined deceased on the scene by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. The other victims were airlifted to Jackson South Hospital in critical condition.

According to the charging affidavit, a swift investigation identified Ruben Warren Williams, 19 of Miami, as the suspect. According to police, Williams began arguing with an occupant at the residence – a family member, regarding his suspected use of marijuana and other unknown substances. As the argument escalated, Williams pulled out a firearm and began shooting at two family members causing them to retreat into the residence upstairs. They both jumped out a second floor window trying to avoid Williams who entered the home shooting. One was shot, one of them broke both ankles jumping from the window.

Williams then entered the living room where he found his cousin and shot him multiple times. As other occupants upstairs heard the gunfire, one of them armed himself with a weapon, ran downstairs, and a shootout with Williams took place until the occupant wound up being shot and retreated to his bedroom where he barricaded himself inside along with his children using a dresser to block the door.

When Williams exited the residence he chased one of the occupants he initially confronted through the neighborhood shooting at her until she escaped into a back yard where she was able to hide. During this process, at some point Williams encountered a barking dog and shot the animal multiple times. The animal was immediately taken to an animal hospital for treatment.

Williams then found his next victim, who was completely unrelated to the shooting scene, parked in a black Chevy Malibu in front of a nearby home. While the victim was parked conducting an internet search on her phone, Williams forcibly entered her vehicle, pointed a gun at her, demanded her cellular phone, wedding ring and commanded her to drive the vehicle away from the scene. The victim complied and wound up driving around for several hours at gunpoint. According to the report, during the kidnapping Williams had phoned his sister telling her he had kidnapped a woman for her vehicle.

A “be on the lookout” alert was issued for Williams and the black Chevy Malibu. By approximately 9pm, Williams was identified, located and taken into custody. No information was released on the exact method of apprehension or if the owner of the vehicle was with him during his arrest.

Ruben Warren Williams, 19, was charged with murder 2nd degree, attempted murder 2nd degree, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, child abuse, armed robbery with a firearm or deadly weapon, kidnapping, armed robbery, carjacking, and animal cruelty. He was taken to a Miami-Dade county jail.