WATCH: Suspects In Deltona I-4 Shooting Arrested After Fleeing Deputies At High Speed, Rolling Over Vehicle

DELTONA, FL – Two Sanford men are in custody after fleeing at high speed from deputies and crashing in a rollover wreck following a shooting on Interstate 4 that was caught on camera and also left a bullet hole in the windshield of a passing vehicle carrying four people.

The innocent occupants of the vehicle weren’t injured, and they were able to provide dash camera footage and a tag number that allowed deputies to track down the suspect vehicle, which took off fleeing recklessly when a deputy spotted it traveling through Deltona.

The shooting, reported around 4:24 p.m. Saturday, occurred between the 124 and 127 mile markers on westbound I-4. The victims pulled off the interstate and met with a Lake Helen police officer, who confirmed their windshield had been shot, but luckily, none of the four occupants were injured.

After the suspect vehicle fled from a deputy, Air One took over from overhead and tracked the vehicle as it started weaving through traffic on I-4 and through Deltona.

The suspects, 23-year-old driver Kobe Deron Hunter and 26-year-old passenger Deon Lenail Brown, were arrested after Hunter lost control of the Toyota Camry while speeding through the Deltona Boulevard intersection on Enterprise Road. The car spun out, flipped and came to a stop near Pepperwood Avenue, where both suspects bailed out and ran into thick brush.

Hunter was taken into custody without incident moments later; Brown stayed in the brush and was apprehended by a K-9 unit shortly after that.

Hunter is charged with aggravated fleeing and attempting to elude law enforcement. Brown is charged with shooting into an occupied conveyance and 4 counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.

The investigation is continuing and additional charges are possible.

The shooting is the second one on I-4 in Volusia County in recent weeks. On Sunday, Feb. 21, Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to reports of a shooting between vehicles near mile marker 113. No injuries were reported.

Last April, at least 19 vehicles were damaged when a suspect fired a BB gun at passing vehicles on I-4 and I-95. That suspect (Deon Anthony Jones) was identified and arrested along with the driver, Tiyana Anderson.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood commended the victims and responding deputies on their quick work identifying, tracking down and arresting the suspects in today’s case, and was extremely thankful no one was injured or worse.