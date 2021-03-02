State Farm Awards Habitat Broward $5,000 Good Neighbor Citizenship Grant

A Habitat Broward volunteer prepares truss straps to protect against hurricane-force winds.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – A $5,000State Farm Good Neighbor Citizenship grant to Habitat Broward will help keep Habitat homeowners safe from hurricane-force winds by providing truss straps that secure roofs to the exterior walls. Hurricanes and other natural disasters impact low-income families to a greater degree due to poor housing conditions and aging home stock.

The grant comes at a time when the pandemic has exacerbated Broward’s housing crisis, undermining the financial security of the workforce, which is dominated by low-wage jobs. Habitat Broward’s recent study of COVID’s impact on its homeowners found that more than 40 percent of homeowners and future homeowners had experienced reduced work hours or layoffs.

Habitat Broward engages over 3,500 volunteers and future homeowners each year in the construction of decent, affordable homes critically needed in Broward. This not only reduces the cost of building, but it also engages the community in the solution to the affordable housing crisis.

“We are so grateful to have a corporate partner like State Farm that understands the need to invest in safe affordable workforce housing,” stated Nancy Robin, Habitat Broward’s CEO and Executive Director.

State Farm has been a corporate sponsor of Habitat Broward for a decade. With the shared commitment to affordable housing, they have worked together to build a stronger Broward, one home and family at a time. Since making its first gift in 2011, State Farm has donated almost $60,000 in funding and hundreds of volunteer hours to make affordable housing a reality for low-income families in need of a decent, affordable place to call home.

About Habitat for Humanity of Broward

Seeking to put God’s love into action, Habitat for Humanity of Broward brings people together to build homes, communities and hope. Habitat Broward offers a “hand up” not a “hand out” to low to very low-income families who are unable to qualify for conventional financing but are willing to work hard to improve their family’s lives and break the intergenerational cycle of poverty. For more information about Habitat for Humanity of Broward please call (954) 396-3030 or visit habitatbroward.org or check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/HabitatBroward.

About State Farm®

The mission of State Farm is to help people manage the risks of everyday life, recover from the unexpected, and realize their dreams. State Farm and its affiliates are the largest providers of auto and home insurance in the United States. Its 19,200 agents and 59,000 employees serve approximately 84 million policies and accounts – over 81 million auto, fire, life, health and commercial policies and over 2 million financial services accounts. Commercial auto insurance, along with coverage for renters, business owners, boats and motorcycles, is available. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company is the parent of the State Farm family of companies. State Farm is ranked No.36 on the 2020 Fortune 500 list of largest companies. For more information, please visit http://www.statefarm.com.